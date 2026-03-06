Civic Services Market Report 2026: $1.5+ Trn Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Civic Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The civic services market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $1.18 trillion in 2025 to a projected $1.24 trillion in 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. This growth is largely driven by the expansion of nonprofit and charitable organizations, increased public participation in civic causes, growth in community-based initiatives, rising philanthropic contributions, and wider acceptance of online fundraising. The market is projected to reach $1.53 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, fueled by the digitization of civic services, demand for transparent governance models, advancements in technology for advocacy, and a focus on measurable social impact.

Key trends forecasted in the civic services market include the increased adoption of digital donation platforms, enhanced use of data analytics for community outreach, growing emphasis on transparency and accountability, and expansion of online civic engagement campaigns. Additionally, the rise in donations to faith-based, educational, and health organizations is propelling the market forward. These donations, both financial and in-kind, support the missions and operations of these organizations, further establishing them as indispensable providers of essential social services and community support.

Innovative solutions are at the forefront of the market, with major companies developing mobile applications for civic services to streamline access to government services and improve citizen engagement. For instance, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched the 'MCD 311' mobile application in August 2023 to enhance citizen engagement and promote transparency and accountability in governance. This app allows residents to report municipal issues, ensuring timely resolutions and empowering citizens to actively participate in their urban environment.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape, exemplified by Blackstone Inc.'s acquisition of Civica Group Limited in May 2024. This acquisition aims to bolster Blackstone's presence in the GovTech sector, expanding its technology portfolio and accelerating global growth in public sector software solutions that facilitate the digital transformation of government and civic services.

Major players in the civic services market include The Southern Baptist Convention, United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, American Red Cross, Open Society Foundations, Republican and Democratic Parties, Ford Foundation, YMCA, American Cancer Society, The Salvation Army, World Food Programme, Rotary International, Goodwill Industries International, and the United Way Worldwide, among others.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the civic services market in 2025, with North America following closely. The market report covers regions and countries including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting the vast and diverse landscape of the market.

The civic services market's value is determined by revenues earned from organizing and promoting religious activities, supporting various causes through grants, advocating social and political causes, and defending member interests. This includes community associations, ethnic and fraternal associations, scouting organizations, and more, with revenues comprising sales, grants, or donations within specified geographies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.24 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.53 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



