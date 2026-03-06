Civic and Social Organizations Market Report 2026: $77.5+ Bn Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Civic and Social Organizations Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The civic and social organizations market is witnessing consistent growth, with projections showing an increase from $64 billion in 2025 to $66.39 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7%. The anticipated market size by 2030 is $77.57 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4%. Key drivers include urban community development necessities, societal well-being initiatives, and structured social support services. Among the emerging trends are intensified engagement in community development, promotion of social responsibility, and expanded membership-driven programs.
Corporate contributions significantly bolster the market's growth, offering crucial financial assistance to these organizations. These contributions range from philanthropic donations to event sponsorships. In 2023, over 5 million Canadian taxpayers declared approximately $12.8 billion in charitable gifts, marking an 11.8% upsurge from the previous year.
The burgeoning use of social media continues to influence the market's trajectory positively. These platforms enable organizations to broaden their reach and foster engagement with a larger audience interested in their cause. For example, the UK logged in 35 million LinkedIn users and 28.75 million Instagram users in 2023, facilitating a wider reach for civic initiatives.
Organizations in this sector are advancing technologically with tools like the Inclusive Digital Advocacy Toolkit, aiding in advocacy operations through social media and technology. Specifically, Youth for Road Safety launched the Changing Lanes toolkit in August 2024 to empower young advocates, reflecting the ongoing innovation aimed at amplifying advocacy efforts.
Notable entities within the sector include Rotary International Club, National Low Income Housing Coalition, Lions Clubs International, National Urban League, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. These organizations are pivotal in promoting civic welfare, engaging in various advocacy, educational, and community well-being initiatives.
Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by North America. The comprehensive market report encompasses regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, and others, covering countries like the USA, UK, China, and India.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Products and Services: Membership Services, Prepared Meals and Beverages, Rental of Nonresidential Space, Private Gifts, Grants and Donations, Government Grants and Support, Other Products and Services.
- By Organization Type: Activist Groups, Charities, Clubs, Community Foundations, Consumer Organizations, Other Types.
- By Mode of Donation: Online, Offline.
- By Organization Location: Domestic, International.
Key Companies:
- Rotary International Club, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, National Urban League, among others.
Countries:
- Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, among others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$66.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$77.57 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
