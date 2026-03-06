NGOs and Charitable Organizations Business Report 2026: $460+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NGOs and Charitable Organizations Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The NGOs and charitable organizations market is experiencing robust growth, with its size projected to rise from $348.76 billion in 2025 to $367.91 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Noteworthy drivers of this historical growth include increased humanitarian awareness, expanding global charity activities, and a stronger role for nonprofit institutions. The sector's market size is anticipated to further expand to $460.58 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%, driven by mounting demand for structured welfare programs, sustainable community involvement, and enhanced accountability measures.

Key trends forecasted for this market include a heightened focus on transparent fund utilization and a shift towards digitized donation platforms. These developments are part of a larger movement emphasizing global social welfare programs and community support initiatives. Moreover, corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities are poised to bolster market growth, with businesses increasingly integrating social causes into their strategic objectives. A June 2023 report by Zipdo suggested that companies focusing on ESG practices outperform their peers by about 4.8% annually. A notable 76% of companies see CSR reporting as pivotal in mitigating brand reputation risks.

Government backing remains a significant growth catalyst, with many administrations boosting financial support to NGOs for their critical work across various sectors. For example, in July 2023, the Australian government allocated an additional AUD 30 million (US$21 million) to NGOs within its budget, enhancing efforts in development, social inclusion, and climate initiatives. Such funding underscores government objectives to advance NGO service delivery on multiple fronts.

Urbanization is expected to further stimulate market dynamics. As more individuals transition to urban living, NGOs play a crucial role in fostering inclusive urban development by enhancing access to essential services like education and healthcare. A December 2024 report from Our World in Data projects that, by 2050, nearly 7 billion people will reside in urban areas, emphasizing the NGOs' increasing significance in addressing urban challenges.

Prominent companies in the sector include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Direct Relief, Medecins Sans Frontieres, and AmeriCares, among others. Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, with North America following closely. Significant geographical areas covered include China, India, the USA, and several countries in Europe, South America, and Africa. Notably, market revenue encompasses profits from sales, grants, and donations, captured within the specified geography.

The evolution of the NGOs and charitable organizations market reflects a dynamic interplay of corporate and governmental strategies aimed at addressing modern societal challenges, all fostering a promising trajectory for this sector's growth.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Trust and Foundations; Voluntary Health Organizations; Human Rights Organizations; Environmental NGOs; Others

By Mode of Donation: Online; Offline

By Organization Location: Domestic; International

Subsegments:

Private, Community, and Family Foundations

Disease-Specific, Health Promotion, and Mental Health Organizations

Advocacy, Legal Aid, Refugee Support Groups

Conservation, Environmental Advocacy, Wildlife Organizations

Educational, Economic Development, Cultural Organizations

Key Companies Mentioned:

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF USA, Red Cross, Oxfam, Smile Foundation, Amnesty International, Save the Children, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $367.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $460.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Direct Relief

Medecins Sans Frontieres

AmeriCares

The American Red Cross

The Nature Conservancy

UNICEF USA

OxFam

Feed the Children

The Rotary Foundation

Smile Foundation

Nanhi Kali

GiveIndia Foundation

Goonj

HelpAge India

Sightsavers

Child Rights and You (CRY)

Pratham Education Foundation

Sammaan Foundation

Care India

KISS Foundation

Educate Girls

Slum Soccer

Akshaya Patra Foundation

Friends of Nature (FON)

Global Village of Beijing (GVB)

China Primary Health Care Foundation

Shanghai Charity Foundation

China Youth Development Foundation (CYDF)

Amity Foundation

China Children and Teenagers' Foundation (CCTF)

Tencent Charity Foundation

The China Women's Development Foundation (CWDF)

China Population Welfare Foundation

China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation

Narada Foundation

Tzu Chi Foundation

Association for Aid and Relief, Japan (AAR)

ADRA Japan (ADRA)

Friends of the Earth Japan

Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children

Animals Asia Foundation

Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation

Amnesty International

Save The Children

Spark

Charities Aid Foundation (CAF)

Association for Cultural Technical and Educational Cooperation (ACTEC)

Kashubian Folk University

Linking Foundation

AIDPOL Ltd

Perspektivy

United Way

MPC Social Services

Nastenka

Vera Hospice Charity Fund

VAMOS!

Children International

Cure Violence

Partners in Health

Acumen Fund

YMCA

Feeding America

Wikimedia Foundation

The Favela Foundation funds

BrazilFoundation

Hogar Bambi Venezuela

Solaris Peru

Sumando Manos Foundation

Dubai Foundation for Women & Children

Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation

The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's foundations

Al Maktoum Foundation

Noor Dubai

UAE Water Foundation (Suqia)

Human Appeal International

AIDS Foundation of South Africa

CHOSA South Africa

World Vision South Africa

The South African Red Cross Society.

