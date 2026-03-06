NGOs and Charitable Organizations Business Report 2026: $460+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NGOs and Charitable Organizations Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NGOs and charitable organizations market is experiencing robust growth, with its size projected to rise from $348.76 billion in 2025 to $367.91 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Noteworthy drivers of this historical growth include increased humanitarian awareness, expanding global charity activities, and a stronger role for nonprofit institutions. The sector's market size is anticipated to further expand to $460.58 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%, driven by mounting demand for structured welfare programs, sustainable community involvement, and enhanced accountability measures.
Key trends forecasted for this market include a heightened focus on transparent fund utilization and a shift towards digitized donation platforms. These developments are part of a larger movement emphasizing global social welfare programs and community support initiatives. Moreover, corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities are poised to bolster market growth, with businesses increasingly integrating social causes into their strategic objectives. A June 2023 report by Zipdo suggested that companies focusing on ESG practices outperform their peers by about 4.8% annually. A notable 76% of companies see CSR reporting as pivotal in mitigating brand reputation risks.
Government backing remains a significant growth catalyst, with many administrations boosting financial support to NGOs for their critical work across various sectors. For example, in July 2023, the Australian government allocated an additional AUD 30 million (US$21 million) to NGOs within its budget, enhancing efforts in development, social inclusion, and climate initiatives. Such funding underscores government objectives to advance NGO service delivery on multiple fronts.
Urbanization is expected to further stimulate market dynamics. As more individuals transition to urban living, NGOs play a crucial role in fostering inclusive urban development by enhancing access to essential services like education and healthcare. A December 2024 report from Our World in Data projects that, by 2050, nearly 7 billion people will reside in urban areas, emphasizing the NGOs' increasing significance in addressing urban challenges.
Prominent companies in the sector include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Direct Relief, Medecins Sans Frontieres, and AmeriCares, among others. Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, with North America following closely. Significant geographical areas covered include China, India, the USA, and several countries in Europe, South America, and Africa. Notably, market revenue encompasses profits from sales, grants, and donations, captured within the specified geography.
The evolution of the NGOs and charitable organizations market reflects a dynamic interplay of corporate and governmental strategies aimed at addressing modern societal challenges, all fostering a promising trajectory for this sector's growth.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Trust and Foundations; Voluntary Health Organizations; Human Rights Organizations; Environmental NGOs; Others
- By Mode of Donation: Online; Offline
- By Organization Location: Domestic; International
Subsegments:
- Private, Community, and Family Foundations
- Disease-Specific, Health Promotion, and Mental Health Organizations
- Advocacy, Legal Aid, Refugee Support Groups
- Conservation, Environmental Advocacy, Wildlife Organizations
- Educational, Economic Development, Cultural Organizations
Key Companies Mentioned:
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF USA, Red Cross, Oxfam, Smile Foundation, Amnesty International, Save the Children, among others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$367.91 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$460.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
- Direct Relief
- Medecins Sans Frontieres
- AmeriCares
- The American Red Cross
- The Nature Conservancy
- UNICEF USA
- OxFam
- Feed the Children
- The Rotary Foundation
- Smile Foundation
- Nanhi Kali
- GiveIndia Foundation
- Goonj
- HelpAge India
- Sightsavers
- Child Rights and You (CRY)
- Pratham Education Foundation
- Sammaan Foundation
- Care India
- KISS Foundation
- Educate Girls
- Slum Soccer
- Akshaya Patra Foundation
- Friends of Nature (FON)
- Global Village of Beijing (GVB)
- China Primary Health Care Foundation
- Shanghai Charity Foundation
- China Youth Development Foundation (CYDF)
- Amity Foundation
- China Children and Teenagers' Foundation (CCTF)
- Tencent Charity Foundation
- The China Women's Development Foundation (CWDF)
- China Population Welfare Foundation
- China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation
- Narada Foundation
- Tzu Chi Foundation
- Association for Aid and Relief, Japan (AAR)
- ADRA Japan (ADRA)
- Friends of the Earth Japan
- Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children
- Animals Asia Foundation
- Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation
- Amnesty International
- Save The Children
- Spark
- Charities Aid Foundation (CAF)
- Association for Cultural Technical and Educational Cooperation (ACTEC)
- Kashubian Folk University
- Linking Foundation
- AIDPOL Ltd
- Perspektivy
- United Way
- MPC Social Services
- Nastenka
- Vera Hospice Charity Fund
- VAMOS!
- Children International
- Cure Violence
- Partners in Health
- Acumen Fund
- YMCA
- Feeding America
- Wikimedia Foundation
- The Favela Foundation funds
- BrazilFoundation
- Hogar Bambi Venezuela
- Solaris Peru
- Sumando Manos Foundation
- Dubai Foundation for Women & Children
- Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation
- The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's foundations
- Al Maktoum Foundation
- Noor Dubai
- UAE Water Foundation (Suqia)
- Human Appeal International
- AIDS Foundation of South Africa
- CHOSA South Africa
- World Vision South Africa
- The South African Red Cross Society.
