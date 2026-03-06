Electrical Enclosure Market Size to Grow USD 16.95 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrical Enclosure Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Electrical Enclosures Market Size was USD 8.98 Billion in 2025 and is estimated to Reach USD 16.95 billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 6.56% over 2026-2035.”

Special Boxes for Electric Vehicle and Renewable Energy Parts Augment Market Expansion Globally

Delicate electrical components that are susceptible to weather variations are essential to these advancements. This is where electrical enclosures come into play as silent protectors as they are essential to guaranteeing the performance and safety of this cutting-edge technology. Batteries and other vital parts of electric cars are shielded from shocks, harsh weather, and filth by special boxes. In order to continue using renewable energy from the sun and wind, these boxes also safeguard equipment in solar and wind farms.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Electrical Enclosure Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.98 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 16.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.56% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Wall-mounted, Floor-mounted/Freestanding, Others)

• By Material (Non-metallic, Metallic)

• By Application (Energy and Power, Industrial Control Systems, Telecommunications, Oil and Gas, Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Wall-mounted electrical enclosures hold 45% of the market share and are projected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period globally. The growth of the segment is driven by their ease of installation may be the greatest benefit, as it can save both time and resources when setting up. The continuous emphasis on enhancement ensures that the wall-mounted segment remains dominant in the electrical enclosures market.

By Material

Non-metallic enclosures, in terms of material, dominate the electrical enclosures market with a majority share of 55% in 2025. The segment is growing as metal boxes are great for electrical enclosures due to their ability to not catch fire easily and can stop shocks.

Regional Insights:

With a substantial 40% market share, North America leads the electrical enclosures industry in 2025. This control results from the region's robust industrial base and growing emphasis on automation. Growing industries place a greater emphasis on safeguarding their electrical equipment, which raises the demand for premium enclosures.

With a rapidly increasing market share of 27% in 2025, the Asia Pacific region is driving the electrical enclosures industry's expansion. The rapid industrial and urban development in the area is what is driving this increase. Reliable electrical machinery is in high demand to power the rapidly growing metropolitan areas and industrial operations.

Limitations in the Environment and Operations to Boost Market Growth Globally

Heat is a hidden adversary of electric boxes, which are made to protect fragile machinery. The life of the components inside a container can be considerably shortened by uncontrolled heat buildup. A hazardous chain reaction may potentially be started by this quick temperature increase. The capacity of hot air to retain moisture can lead to the production of rust and even electrical faults. Additionally, enclosures may need particular coatings or materials to survive a variety of environmental circumstances. The enclosures may be vulnerable to moisture, corrosion, and deterioration of the components being protected if they are made of subpar materials or have inappropriate coatings.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 - Eaton (Ireland) acquired a company specializing in electrical vehicle charging solutions, expanding their presence in the clean energy sector.

Eaton (Ireland) acquired a company specializing in electrical vehicle charging solutions, expanding their presence in the clean energy sector. In February 2024 - ABB (Switzerland) announced a collaboration with a leading AI company to develop AI-powered solutions for optimizing energy management in electrical enclosures.

