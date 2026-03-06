E-Waste Management Business Report 2026: $149.96 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Waste Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The e-waste management market is seeing significant growth, projected to expand from $80.78 billion in 2025 to $91.5 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This growth is largely due to increased consumer electronics usage, greater awareness of hazardous waste impacts, global smartphone and PC disposals, and the early establishment of recycling regulations. Moving forward, the market size is expected to reach $149.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1%, driven by advancements in producer responsibility laws, demand for recovered metals and rare earths, and the rise in corporate sustainability commitments.

Key trends include the adoption of automated e-waste sorting systems, a focus on closed-loop recycling models, and the expansion of refurbishment and device life extension programs. The booming sales of electronic products are a major driver, with electronic device production in Japan hitting $2.17 trillion in May 2023, up from $1.71 trillion in 2022, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association.

In terms of digital advancements, notable players are enhancing their offerings. Zolo, an Australia-based e-waste recycling firm, launched the Zolo Single Touch software in September 2023, aiming to revolutionize e-waste recycling with features like real-time impact visualization and comprehensive tracking adhering to ISO standards. In a similar vein, the Elemental Holding Group acquired Colt Recycling LLC in June 2023. This strategic acquisition sees Elemental entering the US e-waste recycling market, particularly expanding in the IT asset disposition sector.

Major market players include Glencore International AG, Veolia Environment SA, Aurubis AG, Waste Management Inc., and others. These companies are navigating a market landscape subject to evolving trade relations and tariffs, influencing operational costs, particularly for material recovery and refurbishment. In response, there's an increased investment in domestic recycling infrastructure and innovation in eco-efficient e-waste processing solutions.

The e-waste management research report examines market statistics comprehensively, including global market size, regional shares, market segments, trends, and opportunities, providing a detailed perspective on current and future industry scenarios. The market's primary focus is the efficient handling and recycling of electronics, categorizing e-waste management into recycled and unrecycled types, spanning various applications like disposal, reuse, and material recovery. Europe held the largest share of the e-waste management market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period.

The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries in focus include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and the USA. This expansive coverage reflects the market's dynamic nature, presenting vast, actionable insights for stakeholders in the e-waste management industry.

Scope of the Report

Markets Covered:

By Type: Recycled, Unrecycled

By Source: Industrial Electronics, IT and Telecom Equipment, Datacenters

By Material Recovery: Metal, Plastic, Glass

By Application: Disposal, Reuse, Recycle

Subsegments Covered:

By Recycled: Materials Recovery, Component Harvesting

By Unrecycled: Landfill Disposal, Incineration

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $91.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $149.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global



