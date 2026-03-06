Solid Waste Management Business Report 2026: $405+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid Waste Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global solid waste management market is experiencing steady growth, with its value projected to increase from $328.9 billion in 2025 to $344.12 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This growth is largely driven by urbanization, rising waste generation, government waste management initiatives, and enhanced environmental regulatory enforcement. The rising public awareness regarding health and safety further contributes to this expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $405.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2%. The forecast period foresees increased investment in advanced waste treatment infrastructure and a heightened focus on sustainability and the circular economy. Additionally, there's growing adoption of smart waste solutions and a reinforced emphasis on environmentally friendly urban development. Emerging trends include organized waste collection systems, recycling, resource recovery, and waste-to-energy solutions, which further drive market momentum.

Environmental concerns are a significant catalyst for market growth. As awareness of climate change and environmental impact intensifies, the role of solid waste management in reducing pollution and conserving resources becomes increasingly crucial. For example, the United Nations Environment Programme highlights a projected rise in municipal solid waste from 2.3 billion tonnes in 2023 to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050, underlining the demand for robust waste management solutions.

Leading companies in the sector, such as ZenRobotics and Cards Holdings LLC, are pioneering advancements in technology to enhance waste segregation and recycling efficiencies. ZenRobotics introduced its fourth-generation waste sorting robots, ZenRobotics 4.0, in February 2024, featuring cutting-edge artificial intelligence that optimizes waste sorting operations. In a strategic move, Cards Holdings LLC acquired Trash Hog LLC in August 2023 to bolster its market position and service offerings.

Prominent firms in the market include Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Management Inc., Republic Services Inc., SUEZ SA, and others. North America was the largest region in the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region moving forward.

The market encompasses revenues from services like waste collection, treatment, and disposal, factoring in the sale of related goods within these services. The geographical focus spans Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries including the USA, China, India, Germany, and the UK.

Waste Categories: Municipal, Industrial

Materials: Paper and Paperboard, Plastic, Metals, Food, Textiles, Other Materials

Services: Incineration or Combustion, Landfill, Recycling, Composting and Anaerobic Digestion

End-Users: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Municipal Waste: Residential, Commercial, Institutional

Industrial Waste: Manufacturing, Construction and Demolition

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $344.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $405.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



Increasing Adoption of Organized Waste Collection Systems

Growing Focus on Recycling and Resource Recovery

Rising Implementation of Waste to Energy Solutions

Expansion of Municipal and Industrial Waste Handling Programs

Strengthening Emphasis on Environmentally Safe Waste Disposal

