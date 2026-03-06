Biodigester Business Report 2026: $41.48 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodigester Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The biodigester market has witnessed substantial growth and is projected to continue expanding vigorously. From 2025 to 2026, the market size will rise from $29.66 billion to $31.79 billion, at a 7.2% CAGR. This uptrend is primarily due to elevated agricultural waste production, a growing preference for traditional biogas plants, surging energy demands in rural landscapes, and the proliferation of livestock farming, alongside the availability of cost-effective organic feedstocks.

The market trajectory remains bullish, with projections estimating growth reaching $41.48 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.9%. This surge is propelled by heightened attention to decentralized renewable energy solutions, increased governmental backing for rural biogas initiatives, and expanding organic fertilizer application. Moreover, a burgeoning demand for sustainable waste management solutions and the embrace of climate-resilient energy infrastructures are key catalysts. Emerging trends in the industry include the growing popularity of farm-scale biodigesters, an increased call for modular units, integration of digestate-based fertilizers, community waste management expansion, and a stronger focus on economical digestion models.

Organic waste generation is a significant driver of biodigester market growth. Contributing factors include population growth, higher consumption levels, and broadening agricultural and industrial activities. Biodigesters transform organic waste into biogas and digestate, offering energy recovery and producing nutrient-rich soil enhancers. For example, in fiscal year 2023-24, Australia managed 14.9 million tonnes of organic waste, recycling 51.4%, with an overall recovery rate of 61.9%, including energy, as reported by the Australian Organics Recycling Association.

Key players in the industry are honing their focus on innovative solutions like advanced biodigester systems to optimize waste management and minimize environmental impacts. In June 2024, Power Knot installed multiple LFC biodigesters on the Margaritaville at Sea Islander cruise ship, revolutionizing waste processing and reducing environmental footprints.

The market is also witnessing strategic movements; notably, Martin Energy Group acquired Chomp in December 2025 to strengthen its food waste-to-energy portfolio and bolster market positioning. Prominent companies dominating this space include Suez SA, GEA Group AG, Pentair plc, and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, among others.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the fastest growth. Countries prominently covered in the market report include Australia, China, India, and the USA, reflecting diverse global opportunities in the biodigester sector.

The biodigester market encompasses revenues from consulting, construction, maintenance, and feedstock management services. The market value reflects factory gate sales including advanced and modular biodigesters, and this financial data denotes organizational revenues generated within specified geographies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $31.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



