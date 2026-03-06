Smart Trash Bin Business Report 2026: $5.2 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Trash Bin Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The smart trash bin market is poised for remarkable growth, with its size projected to expand from $1.98 billion in 2025 to $2.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.4%. The burgeoning urban population, coupled with increasing municipal waste volumes and government-led waste management initiatives, are key drivers behind this expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is set to surge further, reaching $5.2 billion by 2030, driven by investments in smart city infrastructure, stringent waste segregation policies, and the demand for enhanced operational efficiency in waste collection. Advancements in sensor technology and AI are transforming waste management by integrating AI-enabled waste classification, sustainable infrastructure, and IoT-connected systems.

The growing volume of waste, fueled by rising consumerism and population growth, underscores the necessity for smart trash bins. These bins optimize collection efficiency via real-time fill-level monitoring, reduce operational costs, and promote cleaner environments. A UN report anticipates municipal solid waste to soar from 2.1 billion tons in 2023 to over 3.8 billion tons by 2050, highlighting the pivotal role of smart trash bins in managing waste.

Leading companies in the sector are advancing AI-driven waste sorting machines to enhance accuracy, reduce labor, and improve recycling efficiency. Notably, in November 2024, Green AI Technology Limited launched an innovative AI-powered smart bin, featuring scanners and digital scales for precise waste sorting and compression, targeting high-footfall areas like shopping centers and commercial buildings.

In a strategic move to bolster smart waste management solutions, Recycle Track Systems Inc. acquired RecycleSmart Solutions Inc. in March 2023, aiming to broaden its IoT-enabled bin solutions throughout North America.

Key players shaping the market landscape include Bigbelly, Ecube Labs, Enevo, Sensoneo, CleanRobotics, among others. This market is influenced by global trade dynamics; tariffs have raised manufacturing costs, particularly in the IoT and AI-based segments. Nevertheless, tariffs have propelled local manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

Comprehensive market research reports detail smart bin market statistics, regional shares, trends, opportunities, and strategic insights necessary to thrive in this industry. Key types of smart trash bins include sensor-enabled, compacting, recycling, and compost bins, all featuring IoT connectivity and advanced sorting technologies.

The market is segmented by type, capacity, and application, with North America currently leading, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, among others, with a presence in major economies such as USA, China, India, and Germany.

The value definition within this sector refers to the revenue earned from goods and services provided within the market, chains, or service offerings. These values reflect manufacturers' or creators' sales to various entities or end users, ensuring a comprehensive scope of the market dynamics.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Ecube Labs

Enevo

Sensoneo

CleanRobotics

iTouchless

Nine Stars

Ausko

Compology

OnePlus Systems

Evreka

Bin-e

Urbiotica

Nordsense

WasteHero

RecycleSmart

Hangzhou Bosheen

PEL Equipment

Sehaj Synergy

SAGE Automation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtmrc1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment