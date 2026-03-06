Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management Industry Report 2026: $2.55 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) waste management market has shown robust growth over recent years, expanding from $1.94 billion in 2025 to a projected $2.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Key factors contributing to this growth include increased industrial PFAS usage, heightened awareness of chemical pollution, concerns about groundwater contamination, and rising hazardous waste generation.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to swell to $2.55 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 5.5%. This anticipated growth is driven by stricter environmental regulations, increased investments in advanced waste treatment technologies, and a heightened focus on human health. The industry's expansion is also supported by the development of infrastructure for hazardous waste management and remediation initiatives.

Major trends influencing the market include a focus on the safe disposal of PFAS contaminants, advanced chemical waste treatment solutions, and the expansion of PFAS monitoring systems. Strengthened regulatory compliance for hazardous waste handling is also a significant factor in the forecast period.

Government initiatives for environmental sustainability are pivotal in propelling market growth. Such initiatives aim to reduce pollution, promote safer waste handling, and foster a sustainable ecosystem. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported managing over 1,563,509 pounds of PFAS-related waste in 2023, underlining the emphasis on environmental preservation.

Innovation remains at the forefront of the industry, with companies developing advanced solutions such as energy-efficient PFAS destruction technologies. Notably, Enspired Solutions Inc. launched a breakthrough technology, PFASigator, in April 2023. This solution employs UV light and a proprietary reagent to mineralize PFAS into non-toxic components, significantly reducing the need for off-site disposal.

In strategic moves within the sector, Ovivo acquired E2Metrix in February 2024 to enhance its capabilities in PFAS waste management, aligning with regulatory standards set by the U.S. EPA.

Leading players in the market include Veolia Environnement S.A., Clean Harbors Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group, Arcadis NV, AECOM, Golder Associates, Wood PLC, among others.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the PFAS waste management market in 2025, with emphasis on key countries such as Australia, China, India, and Japan.

The PFAS waste management market encompasses revenues from services like waste handling, treatment, disposal, and includes sales of specialized treatment systems and technologies. This market continues to diversify and adapt, meeting the growing expectations for environmental stewardship globally.

