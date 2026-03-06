E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business Report 2026: $3.11 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The e-waste recycling and reuse services market is experiencing robust growth, projected to rise from $1.98 billion in 2025 to $2.16 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. This growth is driven by increased consumer electronics usage, a surge in discarded devices, expansion of industrial electronics, and early regulatory frameworks to manage e-waste. Awareness of environmental impacts is also a significant factor.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $3.11 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6%. This expected growth aligns with more stringent e-waste regulations, investment in automated recycling technologies, expansion of urban mining initiatives, and a growing focus on sustainable resource recovery. Increasing corporate responsibility regarding electronic waste management is also key.

Significant trends include the adoption of advanced e-waste sorting technologies, demand for precious metal recovery services, a shift towards a circular electronics economy, and an increase in certified recycling facilities. Emphasis on safe hazardous waste handling is also on the rise.

The generation of electronic waste is increasing rapidly, fuelling the need for e-waste recycling and reuse services. According to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, global electronic waste amounted to 62 million tonnes in 2022, with projections suggesting an increase to 82 million tonnes annually by 2030-a 33% rise compared to 2022.

Companies are prioritizing innovative approaches such as integrated consumer take-back platforms. These platforms streamline the disposal process, offering doorstep pickups, data sanitization, and processing using globally patented recycling technologies. Notable initiatives include Attero's launch of Selsmart in July 2024, which enables home pickups, ensures secure disposal, and supports circular economy objectives by recovering valuable materials for reuse.

Asia-Pacific was the leader in the e-waste recycling and reuse services market in 2025 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with specific countries like the USA, China, India, and the UK extensively involved.

The market includes revenues from services such as mechanical recycling, energy, and chemical recycling. It covers sales made by service providers directly to end consumers, emphasizing the value generated from sales within specified markets and regions.

Source Type: Household Appliances, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics

Materials: Metal, Plastic, Glass, Other Materials

Application: Trashed, Recycled

Household Appliances: Major and Small Appliances, Air Conditioners, and Heaters

Consumer Electronics: Mobile Phones, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, Televisions, Gaming Consoles, Audio Equipment

Industrial Electronics: Communication Equipment, Medical Devices, Automation Systems, Electrical Components

Key Companies Mentioned: Veolia Environnement S.a., Aurubis AG, Waste Management Inc., Boliden AB, Umicore N.V., Sims Lifecycle Services Inc., and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global



