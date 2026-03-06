Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Business Report 2026: $3.3 Trn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The securities brokerage and stock exchange services market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.21 trillion in 2025 to $2.37 trillion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%. This surge is driven by capital market participation expansion, the rise of institutional investment, and the globalization of financial markets, supported by advanced electronic trading infrastructures and increased availability of market data.
Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $3.3 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. Key drivers for this growth include the integration of blockchain-based settlement systems, escalating demand for real-time market analytics, and the expansion of digital asset trading services. Additionally, there's a growing trend towards adopting online trading platforms, algorithmic and AI-based trading, and low-cost brokerage services, combined with a rising retail investor base and focus on regulatory compliance.
Economic growth and wealth accumulation are pivotal in propelling the market's expansion. As disposable incomes rise, there is an increased participation in financial markets, fueling demand for securities brokerage and stock exchange services. In the UK, for example, a GDP growth of 0.5% was recorded in the second quarter of 2024, highlighting economic resilience and the subsequent impact on market demand.
A significant contributor to market growth is the rise in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), enhancing the efficiency and dynamism of financial markets. As of June 2023, ETFs listed on the London Stock Exchange amassed total assets of $1.09 trillion, indicating their significant role in boosting market activity.
Key players are harnessing new technologies such as Brokerage as a Service (BaaS) to enhance operational efficiency and broaden their reach. A notable example is HDFC Securities, which launched HDFC FinX in August 2024, allowing financial institutions to offer integrated trading services seamlessly through BaaS, featuring adaptable revenue-sharing models.
Prominent companies operating in this sector include renowned names like Bank of America Corporation, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, and Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., among others. Geographically, North America leads the market, followed by South America, with significant activities in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other global regions.
In essence, the securities brokerage and stock exchange services market is composed of revenues earned from securities transactions facilitated by brokerages and stock exchanges. These entities play pivotal roles in enabling stocks, bonds, and derivatives transactions, contributing to a robust financial ecosystem. The market encapsulates goods and services exchanged between entities and those sold to consumers, driving substantial global economic contributions.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- Derivatives and Commodities Brokerage
- Stock Exchanges
- Bonds Brokerage
- Equities Brokerage.
Subsegments:
- Derivatives and Commodities Brokerage: Futures, Options, Commodity Trading
- Stock Exchanges: National, Regional, OTC Markets
- Bonds Brokerage: Corporate, Municipal, Government Bonds
- Equities Brokerage: Common Stocks, Preferred Stocks, ETFs
Establishments:
- Exclusive Brokers
- Banks
- Investment Firms
Modes:
- Online
- Offline
Key Companies Mentioned:
- Bank of America Corporation
- Edward Jones & Co.
- Wells Fargo Advisors LLC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.37 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.3 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Online Trading Platforms
- Rising Use of Algorithmic and Ai-Based Trading
- Growing Demand for Low-Cost Brokerage Services
- Expansion of Retail Investor Participation
- Enhanced Focus on Regulatory Compliance Tools
Companies Featured
- Bank of America Corporation
- Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company
- INVEST Financial Corporation
- Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.
- Edward Jones & Co. L.P.
- Raymond James Financial Inc.
- Genworth Financial Inc.
- Wells Fargo Advisors LLC
- H.D. Vest Financial Services Inc.
- Ameritas Investment Corp.
- Associated Securities Corporation
- Commonwealth Financial Network Inc.
- Aura Financial Services Inc.
- Cambridge Investment Research Inc.
- Lincoln Investment Planning Inc.
- Geneos Wealth Management Inc.
- Cadaret Grant & Co. Inc.
- Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services Inc.
- First Allied Securities Inc.
- Capital Financial Group Inc.
- Investacorp Inc.
- InterSecurities Inc.
- Capital Analysts Incorporated
- Investment Centers of America Inc.
- Investors Capital Corporation
