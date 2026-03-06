Securities Brokerages and Stock Exchanges Business Report 2026: $3.3 Trillion Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Securities Brokerages and Stock Exchanges Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The securities brokerages and stock exchanges market has demonstrated robust growth, with its size expanding from $2.21 trillion in 2025 to an anticipated $2.37 trillion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This historical growth is largely driven by the expansion of global capital markets, burgeoning institutional investments, rising demand for liquidity and price discovery, and the increasing implementation of electronic trading systems alongside the strengthening of regulatory frameworks.

Looking ahead, the securities brokerages and stock exchanges market is projected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $3.3 trillion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the integration of AI-driven trading analytics, the expansion of digital asset trading, a rising demand for low-latency trading infrastructure, and increased cross-border investment flows. Additionally, the market is benefiting from more initiatives to educate retail investors, a shift towards online trading platforms, and the growing adoption of algorithmic trading tools. A particular emphasis is being placed on expanding multi-asset trading offerings, increasing transparency, and bolstering compliance standards.

The rising rate of internet penetration globally is expected to further fuel growth in the stock brokerage sector. Greater internet access facilitates broader access to online trading platforms, empowering individuals to actively participate in securities trading and benefiting from real-time financial data. For example, a Netherlands-based software company, Meltwater, reported a 224 thousand increase in UK internet users, reaching 66.11 million in 2023. This heightened digital connectivity is contributing to the market's expansion.

In response to these market dynamics, leading firms are innovating to deliver enhanced services to investors. Illustrative of this trend, in August 2023, PhonePe, an Indian financial services company, unveiled 'Share Market' - an advanced platform offering stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and wealth baskets. This platform enhances user experience with features like trading view charts, thus engaging a more diverse retail investor base via mobile access.

Furthermore, strategic partnerships are enhancing market capabilities. Notably, in December 2025, Citigroup Inc. partnered with the London Stock Exchange Group plc to improve access to comprehensive financial data and analytics, leveraging LSEG's platforms to enrich market insights and investment decision-making globally.

Major players within this market include Northwestern Mutual, Bank of America Corporation, Ameriprise Financial, Wells Fargo Advisors, Raymond James Financial Inc., Charles Schwab Corporation, and Morgan Stanley among others, with a geographical focus spanning North America and Asia-Pacific as leading regions in 2025. The scope of this market encompasses transaction fees levied by stock exchanges on securities brokerages, constituting substantial revenue streams. The market excludes advisory elements but includes transaction fees and related service charges.

Overall, the securities brokerages and stock exchanges market continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements and increased investor participation, offering ample growth opportunities in a dynamic global landscape.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Derivatives and Commodities Brokerage, Stock Exchanges, Bonds Brokerage, Equities Brokerage, Other Brokerage Types.

By Mode: Online, Offline.

By Establishment: Exclusive Brokers, Banks, Investment Firms, Others.

Subsegments:

Derivatives and Commodities: Futures, Options, Commodities, Currency Futures and Options.

Stock Exchanges: Equity, Derivatives, Commodity, OTC Markets.

Bonds: Government, Corporate, Municipal Bonds.

Equities: Retail and Institutional Equity Brokerage.

Other Brokerage: Mutual Fund, ETF, REIT Brokerage.

Key Companies: Northwestern Mutual, Bank of America, Ameriprise Financial, Wells Fargo Advisors, Raymond James Financial, Charles Schwab, and others including global exchanges like NYSE, Nasdaq, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.37 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increasing Shift Toward Online Trading Platforms

Rising Adoption of Algorithmic Trading Tools

Growing Participation of Retail Investors

Expansion of Multi-Asset Trading Offerings

Enhanced Focus on Market Transparency and Compliance

Companies Featured

Northwestern Mutual

Bank of America Corporation.

Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC)

Raymond James Financial Inc.

Charles Schwab Corporation

FMR LLC

Morgan Stanley

Interactive Brokers India Pvt. Ltd.

Robinhood Financial LLC

Ally Financial Inc.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

New York Stock Exchange

Nasdaq Inc.

Japan Exchange Group Inc.

London Stock Exchange Group plc

CME Group Inc.

Deutsche Borse Group

Shanghai Stock Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao

TSX Inc.

Moscow Exchange

SIX Swiss Exchange

Korea Exchange

Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd.

Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TradeStation Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5q8ds

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment