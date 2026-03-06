Mutual Fund Transfer Agent Business Report 2026: $5.08 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mutual Fund Transfer Agent Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The mutual fund transfer agent market is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from $3.73 billion in 2025 to $3.97 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.6%. This surge stems from the increasing scale of the mutual fund industry, heightened regulatory demands, expanding market participation, rising transaction volumes, and centralized recordkeeping adoption.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $5.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3%. Key growth drivers include the demand for real-time transaction processing, increased investments in regtech solutions, cross-border fund distribution, AI-driven compliance, and operational efficiency emphasis. Emerging trends encompass automated transaction processing, cloud-based platforms, integration of compliance solutions, digital servicing models, and enhanced data security.

The persistent demand for mutual fund investments is expected to propel the mutual fund transfer agent market. Mutual funds, with their diversity and professional management, attract investors seeking balanced investment opportunities. In 2023, according to the Investment Company Institute, 68.7 million US households, equating to 52.3%, invested in mutual funds. The number of individual mutual fund owners rose to 116 million in 2023, up from 115.3 million in 2022, highlighting the growing market demand.

In response, market leaders are innovating with advanced technologies like SaaS platforms to boost efficiency. In August 2023, ZILO Technology Limited launched a platform incorporating blockchain for enhanced security and streamlined client onboarding, promoting efficient client-agent interaction.

Mergers and acquisitions also play a key role. In August 2024, Vistra Corp. acquired Phoenix American Financial Services Inc.'s fund administration and transfer agent business, aiming to strengthen its U.S. market presence and offer comprehensive fund solutions. The acquisition illustrates strategic market consolidation, enhancing operational offerings across the lifecycle of investments.

Leading companies in the mutual fund transfer agent market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Bajaj Finserv Limited, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, State Street Corporation, Apex Group Ltd., and Northern Trust Corporation among others.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025. The geographical scope of the market also includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, encompassing key countries such as the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, China, and India.

The mutual fund transfer agent market's revenue comprises services including administrative support, record-keeping, transaction facilitation, dividend processing, and regulatory compliance assurance. These revenues represent the value of services and products offered within the market's specified regions, excluding resales along the supply chain.

Report Scope:

Service Type: Includes mutual fund accounting, shareholder recordkeeping, and more.

Fund Type: Categorized into equity, debt, hybrid, money market, and other fund types.

End-User: Encompasses mutual fund companies, wealth management firms, and more.

Key Companies Mentioned: Industry leaders such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Bajaj Finserv Limited

U.S. Bancorp

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

State Street Corporation

Apex Group Ltd.

Northern Trust Corporation

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Computershare Limited

Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

SEI Investments Company

UMB Financial Corporation

Equiniti Group plc

Ultimus Fund Solutions LLC

Allspring Global Investments LLC

CACEIS S.A.

Computer Age Management Services Limited

Phoenix American Financial Services Inc.

Groww Invest Tech Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b74eu4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment