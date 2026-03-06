High Frequency Trading Business Report 2026: $21.46 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Frequency Trading Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The high frequency trading (HFT) market is witnessing robust growth, projected to increase from $13.38 billion in 2025 to $21.46 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% over the forecast period. This expansion is driven by advancements in electronic trading platforms, algorithmic trading adoption, and enhanced low-latency infrastructure.

Among the key factors propelling the market is the growing adoption of cloud computing, which offers scalable, low-latency infrastructure for executing complex trading algorithms. The ability to scale resources on demand without significant upfront costs enables efficient real-time data processing and deployment, crucial for HFT operations.

A major trend shaping the HFT market is the increasing use of ultra-low latency trading infrastructure and AI-driven trading algorithms. Firms are expanding colocation and proximity hosting services, deploying FPGA-based trading systems, and focusing on real-time data analytics to gain a competitive edge.

Leading companies in the HFT sector are innovating with advanced technological solutions like institutional-grade decentralized exchange platforms. These platforms combine high-performance trading environments with decentralized infrastructure, optimized for speed, compliance, and security. For instance, Bluefin Payment Systems LLC launched Bluefin v2 in July 2025, enhancing trading capabilities with features like sub-second order execution and low fees.

Moreover, strategic acquisitions are fueling growth in the market. In October 2023, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. acquired Pragma LLC, fortifying its algorithmic trading capabilities and expanding AI-driven execution solutions across various asset classes.

Prominent players in the HFT market include Latour Trading LLC, Susquehanna International Group LLP, Jane Street Group LLC, and Two Sigma Investments LP, among others. North America has been the largest region in the HFT market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The HFT market encompasses revenues from services like arbitrage strategies, proprietary trading, and other related services, alongside high-speed network infrastructure and trade execution tools. Values are 'factory gate' values, representing goods sold by manufacturers to various buyers, excluding resales along the supply chain.

The specified market values are presented in USD and cover diverse geographies, including regions and countries such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and others. These values reflect the revenues generated by organizations in each region, not considering the geography of production.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Execution types, trading strategies, deployment methods, technology, and end uses are all addressed.

Execution types, trading strategies, deployment methods, technology, and end uses are all addressed. Subsegments: Detailed analysis across multiple sectors including Direct Market Access, Algorithmic Execution, and others.

Detailed analysis across multiple sectors including Direct Market Access, Algorithmic Execution, and others. Companies Mentioned: Major players like Latour Trading LLC, Susquehanna International Group LLP, and Citadel Securities LLC.

