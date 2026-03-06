Autonomous Forklift Business Report 2026: $13.79 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Forklift Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The autonomous forklift market has witnessed substantial growth recently, with projections indicating an increase from $7.84 billion in 2025 to $8.76 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 11.7%. This surge is driven by enhanced warehouse automation, escalating labor costs, and a burgeoning need for operational efficiency, alongside expanding e-commerce and logistics operations and rising industrial modernization efforts.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to further expand to $13.79 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 12%. This optimistic outlook is attributed to a growing demand for autonomous warehouse solutions, emphasis on reducing handling time, increased investment in logistics infrastructure, and the expansion of automated handling technologies. Key trends in this period include a rising deployment of driverless systems and the adoption of smart material handling solutions.

Particularly noteworthy is the increasing integration of autonomous forklifts within the automotive sector, a vital component of the global economy. The automotive industry's growth, stimulated by consumer demand and environmental concerns, is bolstered by innovations in electric and autonomous vehicles. Autonomous forklifts are employed to optimize operations, reduce labor costs, and enhance safety by minimizing human errors in automated manufacturing settings. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported a 3.9% increase in new car registrations in the first seven months of 2024.

Market leaders are focusing on developing AI-enabled autonomous forklifts to boost warehouse automation and ensure better safety. AI-powered forklifts feature technologies such as LiDAR and computer vision, supporting autonomous navigation and precise operations. For example, Cyngn Inc. launched its AI-driven DriveMod-enabled forklift in June 2023, emphasizing safety and efficiency in material handling.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the industry landscape, such as Oshkosh Corporation's acquisition of AUSACORP S.L. in September 2024 to expand its access segment with compact all-terrain machines. Significant players in the market include Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, KAUP GmbH & Co., and Toyota Industries Corporation, amongst others.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the market share in 2025, with North America anticipated to experience the fastest growth. Countries covered in the report include Australia, China, USA, Germany, and others across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market encompasses sales of diesel, LPG, and electric-powered forklifts, defined by 'factory gate' values. The revenue figures represent enterprise earnings within the market, excluding any resales along the supply chain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Indoor; Outdoor

Component: Hardware; Software; Service

Navigation: Laser, Magnetic, Vision, Inductive, Optical, Other

Applications: Manufacturing, Warehousing, Material Handling, Logistics

Subsegments:

Indoor: AGF; Narrow Aisle; Reach; Counterbalance

Outdoor: Autonomous, Heavy-Duty, All-Terrain, Yard Trucks

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Growing Deployment of Driverless Warehouse Handling Systems

Rising Preference for Automated Material Handling Solutions

Increasing Use of Intelligent Load Handling Technologies

Expansion of Smart Warehouse Modernization Initiatives

Strengthening Demand for High Efficiency Logistics Automation

