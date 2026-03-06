Circuit Monitoring Business Report 2026: $1.83 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circuit Monitoring Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The circuit monitoring market has demonstrated robust growth, with projections indicating a rise from $1.24 billion in 2025 to $1.34 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The historic period's expansion is largely due to the increasing adoption of digital meters, integration of industry automation, real-time monitoring needs, and regulatory compliance for power safety.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to climb to $1.83 billion by 2030, sustaining a CAGR of 8.1%. This anticipated growth is driven by smart grid expansion, IoT advancements in industry, AI-driven monitoring solutions, and increased integration of renewable energy. Emerging trends include smart energy management, predictive maintenance, real-time fault detection, and energy optimization technologies.

The adoption of renewable energy sources is pivotal in driving market expansion. As renewables like solar and wind become more prevalent due to climate change awareness, fossil fuel concerns, and sustainability needs, circuit monitoring is vital for ensuring grid stability, real-time fault detection, and energy distribution optimization. For instance, the US Energy Information Administration forecasts a 75% growth in US solar power generation from 2023 to 2025, with wind power generation increasing by 11%. These projections underscore a promising growth trajectory for the circuit monitoring market.

Leading companies are advancing technologies to enhance safety and efficiency. Schneider Electric's launch of the Masterpact MTZ Active circuit breaker in October 2024 exemplifies this innovation. Designed for high reliability and safety, it features real-time energy monitoring and swift arc flash protection, seamlessly integrating with digital energy management systems. In a strategic move, Circuit Check acquired Solution Sources Programming in August 2025, bolstering its capabilities in test and programming solutions to enhance its market offerings.

The circuit monitoring market features prominent players such as Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric S.E., ABB Limited, and Eaton Corporation. This sector is evolving with rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs that affect the costs of electronic components, especially in regions reliant on imports. While tariffs might heighten operational costs, they also stimulate domestic manufacturing and innovation in energy-efficient solutions.

The market research report offers comprehensive insights into the circuit monitoring industry's global market size, regional shares, segments, trends, and opportunities. This report provides in-depth analysis of current and future scenarios, equipping stakeholders with strategies to navigate the dynamic international environment.

Key product types in this market include circuit breakers, contactors, relays, and smart circuit breakers, utilized across industrial automation, power distribution, building automation, and electronics. Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth in the forecast period. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, among others.

The circuit monitoring market encompasses revenues from real-time power monitoring services, energy management, fault detection, predictive maintenance, and associated goods like sensors and smart meters. These revenues are based on 'factory gate' values, capturing the economic activity within the specified geography.

By Product Type: Circuit Breakers, Contactors, Relays, Fuses, etc.

By Voltage Rating: Low, Medium, High Voltage

By Application: Industries such as Power Generation, Consumer Electronics, and Transportation

By End User: Manufacturers, Utilities, Commercial, and Residential Buildings

Key Companies Mentioned: Siemens AG, General Electric, Schneider Electric, ABB, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Smart Energy Management

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring Solutions

Real-Time Fault Detection

Energy Optimization Technologies

