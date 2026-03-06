Forklift Rental Business Report 2026: $9.93 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Rental Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The forklift rental market has exhibited significant growth, with its market size projected to escalate from $6.68 billion in 2025 to $7.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. This rise is driven by warehousing and logistics expansion, e-commerce fulfillment growth, and increasing demand for operational flexibility.

Looking ahead, forecasts predict the market will reach $9.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors contributing to this include the rising adoption of electric material handling equipment, demand for short-term logistics solutions, and expansion of automated warehouses.

The flourishing e-commerce industry is a significant catalyst for growth in the forklift rental sector, supported by flexible, cost-efficient handling solutions tailored for rapid distribution needs. For instance, U.S. e-commerce sales surged to $324.8 billion in Q4 2023, reflecting a 19.5% quarterly increase.

Key industry players are advancing subscription rental models, offering flexibility and reducing upfront costs. Notably, Jungheinrich introduced a forklift subscription service, beginning in Spain and expanding to Germany and Ireland, allowing rental of forklifts with full maintenance and service packaged into cancellable contracts.

Strategic acquisitions further bolster market growth. For example, Herc Holdings acquired H&E Equipment Services, enhancing its North American presence. This merger extends Herc's network to 613 locations, expecting notable expansion and value through enhanced product offerings.

Prominent companies include United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, H&E Equipment Services, and more, driving competition and innovation. The North American region leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised as the fastest-growing region in the upcoming forecast period.

The geographical scope of the market spans Asia-Pacific, North and South America, Europe, and more, with countries such as USA, China, Germany, and India contributing significantly to market dynamics.

The forklift rental market encapsulates revenues from equipment leasing and associated services like maintenance and support. The captured market value represents transaction-based revenues within defined geographical boundaries.

Scope of the Report:

Equipment Type : Electric, Internal Combustion Engine, Warehouse, Heavy-Duty Forklifts.

: Electric, Internal Combustion Engine, Warehouse, Heavy-Duty Forklifts. Rental Duration : Short-Term, Long-Term Rentals.

: Short-Term, Long-Term Rentals. Load Capacity : Categories ranging below 3 tons to above 10 tons.

: Categories ranging below 3 tons to above 10 tons. Applications : Indoor, Outdoor, Heavy Lifting, Logistics, and more.

: Indoor, Outdoor, Heavy Lifting, Logistics, and more. End Use Industries : Construction, Automotive, E-commerce, and others.

: Construction, Automotive, E-commerce, and others. Key Companies: United Rentals, Herc Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



