Data Center Low Voltage (LV) or Medium Voltage (MV) Power Distribution Business Report 2026: $6.48 Bn Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The data center low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) power distribution market has experienced substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from $3.9 billion in 2025 to $4.32 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8%. This growth reflects the expansion of large-scale data centers, increasing demand for reliable power supply, and the early adoption of medium-voltage distribution in enterprise data centers. Additionally, rising investments in IT and telecom infrastructure, coupled with the integration of basic monitoring systems in data centers, have played a pivotal role.

Looking ahead, the market is set to expand further, reaching $6.48 billion by 2030, driven by the growing adoption of cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, and demand for energy-efficient and sustainable power solutions. Noteworthy advancements include smart monitoring, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven power management systems. Trends are moving towards modular and scalable power distribution systems and advanced power monitoring solutions.

5G connectivity is poised to propel this market forward, leveraging LV and MV systems for efficient power supply in 5G networks. In March 2025, 5G Americas reported approximately 2.25 billion global 5G connections by the end of 2024, showcasing rapid 5G expansion. This shift is boosting the data center LV and MV power distribution market.

Major players like Siemens are innovating medium-voltage switchgear to enhance energy efficiency and transition to sustainable energy. In October 2023, Siemens launched the 8DAB 24 and upgraded NXPLUS C 24 medium-voltage switchgear, both featuring advancements for reliable and eco-friendly operation. Similarly, Legrand S.A. expanded its data center solutions by acquiring Davenham Limited in June 2024 to enhance LV power distribution capabilities.

Leading companies in the market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp., Legrand, and others. North America dominated the market in 2025, with significant activity also occurring across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions.

The market encompasses revenues from power monitoring and management, power redundancy configurations, power capacity planning, and power usage efficiency optimization. It also includes sales of medium-voltage switchgear, LV/MV transformers, and various power distribution solutions.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Component: Hardware; Services

By Data Centre Sizes: Small and Medium-Sized Data Centers; Large Data Centers

By Application: BFSI; Colocation; Energy; Government; Healthcare; Manufacturing; IT and Telecom; Other Applications

Subsegments:

By Hardware: Switchgear; Transformers; Circuit Breakers; PDUs; Busways; Cables and Wires

By Services: Installation; Maintenance; Consulting; Design; Managed Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Adoption of Modular and Scalable Power Distribution Systems

Integration of Energy-Efficient Transformers and Switchgear

Implementation of Advanced Power Monitoring and Management Solutions

Rising Use of Redundant and High-Availability Lv/Mv Systems

Growing Deployment of Automated Installation and Maintenance Services

