Forklift Truck Business Report 2026: $105.5+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The forklift truck market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, expanding from $73.34 billion in 2025 to $78.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. This robust expansion is attributed to the development of warehouse and distribution centers, increased mechanization in material handling, the rise of organized retail logistics, and the growing use in manufacturing. Diverse configurations of forklifts have further supported market growth.

Looking forward, the forklift truck market is projected to reach $105.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. This upward trajectory is driven by increasing demand for autonomous material handling, the adoption of electric and low-emission forklifts, and the expansion of e-commerce warehousing. Emphasis on optimizing warehouse efficiency and integrating IoT-enabled fleet monitoring are also critical factors. Key trends include the rise of electric forklift trucks, autonomous warehouse forklifts, demand for compact and high-lift models, smart fleet management, and enhanced operator safety and ergonomics.

The construction industry's expansion plays a pivotal role in the forklift truck market's growth. Forklifts are essential in construction for tasks such as unloading materials and transporting them to sites. For instance, Eurostat reported slight increases in building production within the European Union and euro area in 2024, indicating continuous growth in construction activities, which in turn supports the forklift market.

Companies in this sector are innovating with products like electric pallet trucks. In August 2024, Clark, a US-based material handling solutions provider, launched the WS and SWX series of electric pallet trucks. These models, with load capacities of 1.2 to 1.6 tons, emphasize ergonomic design and safety features, enhancing operational efficiency in logistics and industrial settings.

In October 2024, KION Group, a leading provider of industrial trucks, partnered with Eurofork S.p.A. for the distribution and integration of automated pallet shuttle systems. This collaboration enhances warehouse performance by optimizing storage and delivering scalable automation solutions that bolster throughput and sustainability.

Major companies in the forklift truck market include Anhui HELI Co. Ltd., Crown Equipment Corporation, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Komatsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation. The region dominating the market in 2025 was Asia-Pacific, with significant contributions from countries like China, India, and Japan.

The market consists of sales of components such as forks, tilt cylinders, and side shift levers. Values reflect 'factory gate' prices, inclusive of associated services. Revenue is generated from goods sold within geographic boundaries, not accounting for resales within the supply chain. This data provides insights into the market dynamics and growth potential of the forklift industry on a global scale.

Report Scope:

Products: Counterbalance and Warehouse Forklifts.

Counterbalance and Warehouse Forklifts. Technology: Electric Power and Internal Combustion Engine.

Electric Power and Internal Combustion Engine. Class Categories: Class I - V.

Class I - V. End-User Industries: Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Automotive, Food, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $78.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $105.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

