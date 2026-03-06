Forklift Battery Business Report 2026: $38.5 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Battery Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The forklift battery market is experiencing significant growth, expected to expand from $27.08 billion in 2025 to $28.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This increase is driven by factors such as enhanced warehouse automation, rising demand for material handling equipment, and early adoption of electric forklifts.

Additionally, the electrification of industrial fleets contributes to this trend. As we look towards 2030, the market size is projected to hit $38.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries, growth in e-commerce warehousing, and advancements in fast-charging infrastructure are key drivers in this period. Industries like construction are particularly benefiting, with forklift batteries being integral for electric forklifts utilized on sites for heavy material handling.

In 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics noted a rise in construction activities, highlighting increased demand for forklift batteries. Key market players are emphasizing technological innovations, such as UTTL and UTL lithium-ion forklift models, which are designed to enhance energy efficiency and operational uptime while reducing lifecycle costs. For instance, Hyster Company's introduction of J32-40UTTL and J30-70UTL models in January 2024 showcases the integration of features like rapid charging and minimal maintenance requirements, supporting fleet electrification and improving overall material-handling efficiency.

Furthermore, sustainability initiatives are shaping the market landscape. In March 2023, KION GROUP AG partnered with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. to optimize lithium-ion battery recycling, aiming for a recycling rate of up to 95%. This cooperation underscores a strong commitment to environmental goals while fostering a closed-loop lithium recycling system. Major industry players contributing to this market include EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, and Exide Technologies, among others, each advancing the sector through innovation and strategic partnerships.

The market dynamics are also influenced by evolving global trade relations and tariffs, which have notably impacted manufacturing and procurement costs. Increased tariffs on imported battery cells and components are particularly affecting lithium-ion chemistries sourced from the Asia-Pacific region. However, these challenges are prompting domestic production and investment in local supply chains, driving cost-effective innovations in industrial battery technologies.

In addition to these developments, our forthcoming reports on the forklift battery market will present comprehensive data and analysis, covering market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes. We will provide updated forecasts and quantify the impact of international trade dynamics. Companies navigating this volatile environment can expect strategic insights to optimize their positioning.

Overall, the forklift battery market, encompassing products like lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-cadmium batteries, is vital for sectors such as warehousing, manufacturing, and construction. With North America leading the market in 2025 and Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth, the market is well-positioned for continued advancement.

Our reports are essential for gaining a complete understanding of the forklift battery industry, offering in-depth analysis of current trends and future scenarios. These insights are critical for industries operating within this evolving marketplace, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Key Segments Covered:

By Type: Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-Cadmium Battery, Other Types

By Voltage: 24V, 36V, 48V, 72V, Other Voltages

By Application: Warehouses, Manufacturing, Construction, Retail & Wholesale Stores, Other Applications

Leading Companies Mentioned: EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation, Exide Technologies, East Penn, Amara Raja, and more.

