Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Cell Business Report 2026: $371.15 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Cell Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The automotive lithium-ion battery cell market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with a significant expansion projected from $125.75 billion in 2025 to $156.71 billion in 2026, reflected by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. Historically, growth has been driven by early adoption in first-generation BEV models, widespread reliance on conventional lithium chemistries, and the proliferation of portable electronics. Expansion of early PHEV platforms and basic battery pack architectures have also contributed to this surge.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach $371.15 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 24.1%. This anticipated growth is driven by a rising demand for high-capacity EV batteries, advancements in solid-state battery technologies, and the expansion of fast-charging infrastructures. The industry is also leaning towards cobalt-reduced chemistries and large-scale battery manufacturing facilities. Key emerging trends include high-energy EV battery cell platforms, sustainable low-cobalt chemistries, integration of smart battery management systems, and advancements in AI-enabled cell optimization technologies.

Global vehicle electrification is propelling market growth, with lithium-ion batteries at the forefront due to their high energy density and power output capabilities. As noted by the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), vehicle production reached 93.5 million units in 2023, up from 85 million in 2022, indicating significant growth and increased demand driving the battery cell market.

Technological advancements are a key trend, with major companies focusing on innovation to enhance their competitive edge. In May 2025, General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced the commercialization of their LMR battery cell technology, designed for use in GM's Ultium Platform SUVs. This breakthrough highlights ongoing advancements within the sector.

In February 2024, Volvo Group acquired Proterra Inc.'s battery business, a strategic move to bolster its electrification portfolio, incorporating battery assembly and development capabilities into its operations. This acquisition underscores the business strategy of leading corporations aiming to enhance their technological and market position.

Among key players in the automotive lithium-ion battery cell market are Samsung SDI, Toshiba Corporation, LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, BYD Company, Tesla Inc., and others. The market faces challenges due to changes in trade relations and tariffs, impacting the cost of imported materials and prompting regional production adaptations.

Despite these challenges, the demand shift towards EVs ensures rapid market evolution, with implications for supply chain stability and energy security. In-depth market insights available in recent reports provide comprehensive analysis covering market size, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and future trends. This ensures stakeholders are equipped to navigate the fast-paced, innovative landscape of the automotive lithium-ion battery cell market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $156.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $371.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.1% Regions Covered Global



Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Cell Market Trends

Expansion of High-Energy EV Battery Cell Platforms

Development of Sustainable Low-Cobalt Battery Chemistries

Integration of Smart Battery Management and Monitoring Systems

Advancement of AI-Enabled Cell Optimization Technologies

Adoption of Intelligent Manufacturing for Battery Cells

Companies Featured

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Contemporary Ampere Technology Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Panasonic Corporation

BYD Company Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corp.

A123 Systems LLC

Exicom Power Solutions

Tesla Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Envision AESC Limited

Amperex Technology Limited

Blue Energy Limited

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock CO. Ltd.

Lithion Battery Inc.

SK innovation Co. Ltd.

OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

VARTA AG

Sony Corporation

Gotion High-Tech Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t6w6zi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment