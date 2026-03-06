Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Business Report 2026: $242.11 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The electric vehicle (EV) batteries market is poised for remarkable growth, expanding from $88.36 billion in 2025 to $107.62 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 21.8%. This surge is driven by increased passenger EV adoption, lithium-ion manufacturing capacity, improved cell energy density, cost reductions, and favorable government incentives for electrification. Additionally, the rise in global EV charging infrastructure is a significant contributor to market expansion.

Forecasts indicate that the market's value will reach $242.11 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 22.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include the proliferation of gigafactories, localized cell production, demand for next-gen batteries, and stringent regulations on battery recycling. The scaling of battery-as-a-service models and adoption in commercial EV fleets further amplify market growth. Key trends include advancements in cell chemistries, fast-charging infrastructure, and the development of second-life battery markets.

Rising EV sales are a major growth driver for the EV batteries market, buoyed by government policies and incentives that lower the cost barrier for consumers. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy reported a rise in plug-in EV sales from 6.8% in 2022 to 9.1% in 2023. This increase underscores the growing demand for advanced battery systems, propelling battery production and supply.

Leading companies are innovating with new technologies like lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, noted for their safety and performance. Geely's Aegis Short Blade Battery, launched in 2024, exemplifies this with high energy density, extended cycle life, and swift charging capabilities, enhancing vehicle range and longevity.

Strategic mergers further shape the market landscape, as demonstrated by Australia's Allkem Limited merging with Livent to form Arcadium Lithium plc. This merger aims to consolidate resources and scale operations to meet rising demand efficiently.

Prominent players in the market include LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, Panasonic, BYD, and more. These companies contribute to innovations and advancements in battery technologies, adapting to the changing global landscape of tariffs and trade relations, which affect production and sourcing costs. As tariff pressures prompt investments in regional gigafactories, they lead to heightened supply chain resilience and drive innovations in efficient manufacturing.

The electric vehicle batteries market encompasses sales of diverse battery types like lithium-ion and lead-acid, addressing both passenger and commercial vehicle needs across regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The comprehensive research report on this market provides a detailed analysis of its current status and future prospects, offering valuable insights into market dynamics, competitor strategies, and emerging opportunities.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered:

Battery Type: Lithium-Ion; Lead-Acid; Nickel-Metal Hydride; Others

Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles; Commercial Vehicles

Propulsion: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV); Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV); Hybrid Electric Vehicles; Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Companies Analyzed:

LG Energy Solution Ltd

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

SK Innovation Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $107.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $242.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

LG Energy Solution Ltd

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

SK Innovation Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd

BYD Co. Ltd

