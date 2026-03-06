Water and Sewage Business Report 2026: $1,040 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Sewage Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global water and sewage market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, with its size expanding from $759.69 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $808.35 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This historical growth has predominantly been driven by the augmentation of urban water supply systems, enhancements in centralized sewage infrastructure, heightened public investments in utilities, increased industrial water consumption, and the development of expansive irrigation networks.

Looking ahead, the water and sewage market is poised for continued expansion, projected to escalate to $1.04 trillion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Key drivers for this forecasted growth include the burgeoning demand for sophisticated water infrastructure, an intensified focus on water conservation, the growth of public-private partnerships, augmented investments in climate-resilient water systems, and the rising integration of digital water management platforms. Trend analysis for the coming years highlights the modernization of water distribution networks, increased sewage treatment investments, adoption of smart metering systems, expansion of integrated water solutions, and enhanced resource efficiency as primary growth catalysts.

The pressing issue of untreated wastewater is anticipated to further fuel market growth. This wastewater, emanating from both residential and commercial origins, harbors various pollutants necessitating advanced treatment solutions. Notable statistics from the UK Environment Agency indicated a substantial increase in sewage spills in 2023, underlining the critical need for improved sewage treatment infrastructure.

Leading companies within the sector are exploring innovative approaches to boost efficiency and sustainability. These include real-time energy management and digital automation, which optimize processes and minimize operational costs. For example, Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. unveiled the ABB Ability Energy Management for Water and Wastewater OPTIMAX platform, facilitating real-time monitoring and control of energy consumption. This platform not only identifies inefficiencies but also integrates renewable energy sources and predictive analytics to curb costs and emissions, while offering advanced compliance reporting.

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping the competitive landscape, exemplified by Grundfos Holding A/S's acquisition of Newterra in August 2025. This move is set to bolster Grundfos' capabilities in water treatment solutions, particularly within the US and Canadian markets, aligning with their ambition to lead globally in water treatment technologies. Newterra specializes in designing modular water and wastewater treatment systems, enhancing its partner's market offerings.

Prominent players dominating the sector include Veolia Environment SA, Suez Environnement SA, Engie, Companhia de Saneamento Basico-Sabesp, and American Water Works Company Inc., among others. Asia-Pacific and North America stand as the largest regional markets in this sector. The water and sewage market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa, spanning numerous countries.

The market's financial metrics encapsulate revenues garnered from various forms of sewage, with market value defined as the revenue generated from the sale of services and goods within the specified geographical confines. These revenues are indicative of consumption values and do not account for resales along the supply chain.

Markets Explored

Types: Water Supply and Irrigation Systems, Sewage Treatment Facilities, Steam, and Air-Conditioning Supply

Water Supply and Irrigation Systems, Sewage Treatment Facilities, Steam, and Air-Conditioning Supply Operators: Public, Private

Public, Private End-Users: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agriculture

Geographical Focus

Countries: China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Americas, and more

China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Americas, and more Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Featured Companies Include: Veolia Environment SA, Suez Environnement SA, American Water Works Company Inc., United Utilities, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $808.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1040 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



