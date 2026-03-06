MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched the Gold vs. Crypto campaign. The campaign runs from March 6 through April 4, 2026 (10:00 UTC), offering zero-fee trading, high-yield staking, and trading rewards, with a total prize pool of $1 million.

Against a backdrop of ongoing market uncertainty, investors are increasingly looking across both traditional safe-haven assets and crypto for opportunity. MEXC addresses this by unifying real-world asset and crypto trading on a single platform. The Gold vs. Crypto campaign builds on this foundation, enabling investors of all preferences to trade, earn, and explore.

The campaign includes a new user exclusive and four events. New users and selected invited users who make a net deposit of at least 100 USDT or USDC and maintain the balance for at least one day can receive $200 in position airdrops and additional spin rewards, limited to the first 2,000 eligible participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 1 offers zero-fee trading on selected spot and futures pairs, including GOLD(XAUT)/USDT, SLVON/USDT, BTC/USDC, ETH/USDC, and SILVER(XAG)USDT, among others, though availability may vary by region.

Event 2 allows participants to predict token prices for a share of a $200,000 reward pool.

Event 3 provides staking returns of up to 600% APR on USDT and 400% APR on GOLD(XAUT).

Event 4 offers spot and futures trading rewards exclusively for new users, with a combined pool of $200,000.

The Gold vs. Crypto campaign reflects MEXC's broader mission to make financial opportunity accessible regardless of cost, timing, or asset class. By removing trading fees and expanding access to both real-world assets and crypto, the platform enables users to move across markets without barriers.

For full details and participation, visit the MEXC campaign page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

