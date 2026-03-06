AI in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Market Size to Hit USD 92.93 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The AI in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Market size was valued at USD 22.87 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 92.93 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15.05% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Adoption of Hybrid and Remote Work Models to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The implementation of digital workplace strategies, workforce productivity mandates, and organizational requirements for seamless communication across distributed teams are the main factors driving the growing adoption of hybrid and remote work models as a growth driver for the AI in enterprise communications and collaboration market share. These workforce empowerment and enterprise communication automation solutions are propelling the market's foundation, expanding the market share globally, and penetrating the cloud-based and on-premises AI communication markets.

AI in Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 22.87 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 92.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.05% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Component, (Software, Services)

•By Deployment, (On-premises, Cloud-Based)

•By Technology, (Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Chatbots, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Others)

•By Industry Vertical, (IT and Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The software segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 67.34% in 2025, owing to widespread enterprise adoption of AI-integrated unified communications platforms, AI collaboration suites, and contact center intelligence software. The services segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of 15.82% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from enterprises for AI implementation consulting.

By Deployment

By 2025, the cloud-based segment contributed the largest revenue share of 61.47% due to its scalability, reduced IT infrastructure costs, and continuous AI feature update capabilities. The on-premises segment is projected to maintain steady growth between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need among BFSI, healthcare, and government enterprises for data sovereignty and compliance-controlled AI communication deployments.

By Technology

Natural language processing accounted for the highest technology share of approximately 29.18% in 2025, owing to its foundational role in enabling AI-driven transcription globally. Machine learning is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of 16.21% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by its expanding application in predictive communication workflows globally.

By Industry Vertical

IT and telecom accounted for the largest industry vertical share of approximately 31.56% in 2025, owing to the sector’s inherent technology adoption culture globally. The healthcare segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 16.74% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as hospitals, clinics, and health systems seek AI-powered clinical communication tools globally.

Regional Insights:

With a CAGR of 16.89%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the AI in enterprise communications and collaboration market due to rising awareness of AI-powered digital workplace services, government-backed AI adoption initiatives, and modernization of enterprise communication infrastructure in developing countries.

Due to an established enterprise AI ecosystem, the concentration of top AI communication technology vendors, and high enterprise awareness of the productivity benefits of AI-powered workplace tools, North America held the largest revenue share of over 43.12% of the AI in enterprise communications and collaboration market in 2025.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , it expanded its Copilot AI capabilities within Microsoft Teams with advanced meeting intelligence, automated action item tracking, and AI-generated meeting recaps, aiming to improve enterprise communication productivity and AI collaboration capabilities across its provider network.

, it expanded its Copilot AI capabilities within Microsoft Teams with advanced meeting intelligence, automated action item tracking, and AI-generated meeting recaps, aiming to improve enterprise communication productivity and AI collaboration capabilities across its provider network. In March 2025, integrated Gemini 2.0 AI capabilities across Google Workspace, enabling real-time AI assistance in Gmail, Google Meet transcription and translation, and intelligent document collaboration features, enhancing enterprise communication productivity for global users.

