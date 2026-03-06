Predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Business Report 2026: $1.82 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The market for predictive artificial intelligence (AI) in the stock market has seen significant expansion and is poised for robust growth. By 2026, it is projected to increase from $0.84 billion in 2025 to $0.98 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. This surge can be attributed to enhanced historical financial data access, the escalation of algorithmic trading strategies, the burgeoning scope of online trading platforms, rising interest in quantitative investment models, and advancements in computing power.

Looking ahead, the sector is anticipated to grow even more impressively, reaching $1.82 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.7%. This forecasted growth stems from an upsurge in demand for real-time decision-making tools, the expanding utilization of alternative data sources, the rise of AI-powered retail investment platforms, an increase in institutional adoption of predictive analytics, and improved accuracy in machine learning models.

Cloud computing emerges as a pivotal factor propelling this growth. It supports predictive AI in stock analysis through scalable infrastructure and cost-efficient resources, enabling faster, more precise predictions. For example, the European Union reported a 4.2% rise in cloud-based solutions among enterprises by 2023. Such technological adoption underscores the integral role of cloud computing in this sector's expansion.

Firms in this landscape are focusing on innovative solutions like AI-enhanced equity benchmarks, which optimize portfolio management by leveraging AI for stock selection and risk management. A notable development in this regard was in July 2025 when Italy-based Axyon AI launched an AI-driven US large-cap equity index in partnership with Morningstar Indexes, showcasing dynamic stock selection through machine learning and sentiment analysis.

Acquisitions are also shaping the industry landscape. In May 2024, US firm Cin7 Limited acquired the Czech Republic-based Inventoro, aiming to bolster AI-driven demand forecasting and enhance inventory management capabilities.

Key industry players include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bloomberg L.P., Refinitiv Limited, Two Sigma Investments LP, and Citadel Securities LLC among others. In 2025, North America dominated the market, with Asia-Pacific expected to outpace other regions in growth over the forecast period.

The report identifies regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Europe, North America, and others, covering countries like the USA, China, India, and Brazil. The industry's market value accounts for revenues derived from services like data analysis consulting and portfolio optimization, encompassing goods and services exchanged between entities or sold to end consumers. Revenues are evaluated based on consumption within the specified geographic context.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Solution; Services

By Application: Algorithmic Trading; Portfolio Management; Risk Management; Sentiment Analysis; Other Applications

By End User: Retail Investors; Institutional Investors; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Solution: Algorithmic Trading Platforms; Predictive Analytics Software; Portfolio Optimization Tools; Sentiment Analysis Tools; Risk Management Solutions; Market Forecasting Models

By Services: Implementation and Integration Services; Consulting and Advisory Services; Managed AI Trading Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Training and Education Services

Key Companies Mentioned: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bloomberg L.P., Refinitiv Limited, Two Sigma Investments LP, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloomberg L.P.

Refinitiv Limited

Two Sigma Investments LP

Citadel Securities LLC

TradeStation Group Inc.

Databricks Inc.

AlpacaDB Inc.

Renaissance Technologies LLC

Quantopian Inc.

Barchart Inc.

Sentifi AG

Numerai Inc.

Accern Corporation

AlgoBulls Technologies Private Limited

Axyon AI S.r.l.

Pico Quantitative Trading LLC

CloudQuant LLC

Tickeron Inc.

Kavout Corporation

