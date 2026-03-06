Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Industry Report 2026: $6.97 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The trenchless pipe rehabilitation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, projected to rise from $5.02 billion in 2025 to $5.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth is largely due to aging underground pipeline infrastructure, increased municipal water and wastewater projects, and a preference for minimal excavation techniques, which rely heavily on trenchless repair technologies. The market's expansion also benefits from industrial pipeline maintenance projects. By 2030, the market size is expected to reach $6.97 billion with a CAGR of 6.7%, driven by advancements in AI, digital monitoring, and automated pipe repair systems. Growth in large-diameter pipe rehabilitation and hybrid methods is also anticipated.

The increasing demand for infrastructure rehabilitation is a key driver fueling market growth. This entails repairing and upgrading existing infrastructure systems to ensure functionality, safety, and efficiency, with trenchless pipe rehabilitation offering minimally invasive, cost-effective solutions. For example, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association reported in August 2023 that 36% of US bridges, over 222,000 in total, require major repairs or replacement, highlighting the vital need for such solutions.

Technological advancements are shaping the future of the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market. Leading firms are focusing on UV-cured technology to improve project efficiency and reduce environmental impact. For instance, in June 2024, United Felts LLC launched a new UV-cured-in-place pipe portfolio, designed for versatile trenchless sewer rehabilitation, accommodating various pipe sizes and conditions. Meanwhile, Aegion Corporation's acquisition of Infraspec Services Inc. in August 2023 aims to enhance its infrastructure protection offerings, incorporating innovative trenchless technology solutions.

Key players in the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market include Granite Construction Inc., Trelleborgs Gummifabriks AB, Michels Corporation, Roto-Rooter Group Inc., and Insituform Technologies Inc., among others. Despite this growth, global trade relations and tariffs affect the market, influencing costs associated with imported materials and equipment. These changes push for local production and innovation, ultimately enhancing supply chain reliability.

Despite challenges, opportunities abound in this burgeoning market. The industry report provides comprehensive statistics, detailing global market size, segments, key trends, and opportunities, delivering a complete industry analysis. Trenchless pipe rehabilitation allows for underground pipe repairs and replacements without extensive excavation, minimizing disruption and aligning with sustainability goals. The market's primary methods include cured-in-place pipe, pipe bursting, slip-lining, and spray-in-place piping across various applications and sectors. While North America dominated in 2025, Asia-Pacific is poised as the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, with key countries including the USA, China, India, and Germany, anticipating ongoing market evolution.

