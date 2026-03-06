Tactical Communication Business Report 2026: $32.11 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tactical Communication Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The tactical communication market has witnessed significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from $22.58 billion in 2025 to $24.26 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth can be linked to heightened military demand for secure battlefield communication systems, driving the procurement of tactical radios, and a rising adoption of voice, data, and video communication services in defense operations.

Advancements in software-defined radios (SDRs) have enhanced interoperability, while defense modernization programs have fueled the acquisition of wideband and tactical radio systems. Within the forecast period, this market is expected to reach $32.11 billion by 2030, sustaining a 7.3% CAGR. Factors contributing to this growth include a demand for next-gen encrypted communication solutions for real-time battlefield coordination and an increasing integration of network-centric capabilities into tactical communication platforms.

Government expenditure on military applications is anticipated to further drive the market, with tactical communications being imperative for transmitting crucial battlefield information. In April 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported a rise in global military spending to $2.44 trillion in 2023, signifying a 6.8% increase from 2022-a surge largely driven by countries like Russia, whose spending grew by 24% to $109 billion in 2023. This increased expenditure aligns with a growing emphasis on securing advanced communication systems.

Key trends in the tactical communication sector involve the integration of encrypted communication protocols, the widespread adoption of SDRs for tactical flexibility, and the deployment of multi-band interoperable radio systems. Recent product launches exemplify the industry's focus on innovation and competitive edge. For instance, in May 2023, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory introduced a cubesat featuring a Link 16 tactical communications radio to enhance capabilities in low Earth orbit.

Notably, in May 2025, Motorola Solutions acquired Silvus Technologies for $4.4 billion, aiming to integrate its advanced battlefield networking solutions to strengthen offerings for public safety and governmental clients. This acquisition reflects a broader strategy among market leaders like L3Harris Technologies, General Dynamics, Raytheon, and others to solidify their market positions through innovation and strategic partnerships.

The market's geographic landscape reveals North America as the largest region in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to exhibit the fastest growth. Factors influencing the market include shifts in trade relations and tariffs, which affect the cost and deployment timelines for imported radios and equipment. Despite these challenges, increased focus on local production and resilient supply chains has bolstered the market.

The tactical communications market report, part of a series of comprehensive analyses, offers insights into global market size, regional shares, key players, and market trends. The report outlines strategies for navigating this dynamic industry, ensuring stakeholders are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Tactical communications encompass a wide array of products, including networking radios and satellite communication devices. These systems are essential across various platforms like land, sea, and air, serving myriad applications ranging from strategic resource integration to combat and command control functions. The market spans multiple countries, including the USA, UK, China, and India, indicating a broad, international growth trajectory.

Products include Networking Radios, Multiband RadioSATCOM, and Video Processors.

Platforms range from Underwater to Airborne Systems. Technologies include Time Division Multiplexing and Next Generation Networks, with applications in Communication and Command and Control, among others.

Key players such as L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation form part of the extensive list of industry leaders covered in this report.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $24.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Integration of Secure and Encrypted Communication Protocols

Adoption of Software-Defined Radios (SDRs) for Tactical Flexibility

Expansion of Multi-Band and Interoperable Radio Systems

Deployment of Portable, Lightweight, and Ruggedized Tactical Communication Devices

Increased Focus on Real-Time Battlefield Data Sharing and Video Streaming

