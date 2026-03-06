Military Satellites Business Report 2026: $82.75 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Satellites Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The military satellites market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from $62.68 billion in 2025 to $65.78 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This surge can be attributed to early deployment of military reconnaissance and communication satellites, advancements in satellite navigation technologies, and increased defense budgets supporting space-based military operations. Development of secure military communication networks and integration of satellites for weather and threat intelligence further drive this sector.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $82.75 billion by 2030, at a 5.9% CAGR. Key drivers include rising demand for high-resolution reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, advancements in anti-jamming and defense satellites, and increased investment in satellite constellations for real-time intelligence. Integration of AI and data analytics continues to enhance satellite-based military operations. Notable trends include secure communication systems, miniaturization of satellites, and real-time battlefield intelligence.

The persistent concern over terrorism acts as a catalyst for market expansion, prompting militaries globally to adopt advanced satellite communication systems for secure and long-range connectivity. For instance, in September 2025, UK reported trials for 83 terrorism-related offenses, indicating a growing need for state-of-the-art military satellites.

Companies in this field focus on innovative technologies. Boeing Co. launched its Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P) payload in April 2023, featuring anti-jam capabilities such as jammer geolocation and frequency hopping for secure communication. In November 2023, Israel-based Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. acquired DataPath Inc., enhancing its capabilities in the satellite communication sector and expanding global defense market opportunities. DataPath Inc., a UK-based firm, specializes in military satellite communication solutions.

Prominent players in the military satellite market include The Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Airbus SE, Indian Space Research Organisation, and several others. North America led the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Global trade relations and tariffs impact the market outlook, with increased costs and supply chain disruptions, especially affecting satellites sourced from Asia and Europe. Domestic manufacturing benefits from incentives promoting strategic autonomy. The market report provides comprehensive insights and forecasts, detailing the market size, regional shares, and competitive landscape, essential for thriving in the dynamic military satellites industry.

The military satellite market involves sales of reconnaissance satellites, navigation satellites, early warning systems, and communication satellites. This sector's value includes manufacturing-related services, highlighting the importance of secure and reliable communication for military operations worldwide.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $65.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $82.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Enhanced Satellite Encryption and Secure Communication Systems

Miniaturization and Development of Small Satellites for Tactical Missions

Integration of Advanced Imaging and Sensor Technologies

Real-Time Satellite-Based Battlefield Intelligence and Monitoring

Use of Satellites for Precision Navigation and Guidance in Military Operations

Companies Featured

The Boeing Company

Israel Aerospace Industries

Northrop Grumman Corporation

ISS-Reshetnev

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Airbus SE

Indian Space Research Organisation

OHB SE

Elbit System Ltd.

Orbital ATK Inc.

Cobham Limited

Viasat Inc.

Safran Electronics & Defense

Selex ES Inc.

Harris Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Terma A/S

BAE Systems plc

QinetiQ Group PLC

Reutech Radar Systems

Easat Radar Systems Limited

Indra Company

Bharat Electronics Limited

Saab AB

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

NEC Corporation

Orbital Sciences Corporation

