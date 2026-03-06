Military Satellites Business Report 2026: $82.75 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Satellites Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The military satellites market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from $62.68 billion in 2025 to $65.78 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This surge can be attributed to early deployment of military reconnaissance and communication satellites, advancements in satellite navigation technologies, and increased defense budgets supporting space-based military operations. Development of secure military communication networks and integration of satellites for weather and threat intelligence further drive this sector.
Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $82.75 billion by 2030, at a 5.9% CAGR. Key drivers include rising demand for high-resolution reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, advancements in anti-jamming and defense satellites, and increased investment in satellite constellations for real-time intelligence. Integration of AI and data analytics continues to enhance satellite-based military operations. Notable trends include secure communication systems, miniaturization of satellites, and real-time battlefield intelligence.
The persistent concern over terrorism acts as a catalyst for market expansion, prompting militaries globally to adopt advanced satellite communication systems for secure and long-range connectivity. For instance, in September 2025, UK reported trials for 83 terrorism-related offenses, indicating a growing need for state-of-the-art military satellites.
Companies in this field focus on innovative technologies. Boeing Co. launched its Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P) payload in April 2023, featuring anti-jam capabilities such as jammer geolocation and frequency hopping for secure communication. In November 2023, Israel-based Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. acquired DataPath Inc., enhancing its capabilities in the satellite communication sector and expanding global defense market opportunities. DataPath Inc., a UK-based firm, specializes in military satellite communication solutions.
Prominent players in the military satellite market include The Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Airbus SE, Indian Space Research Organisation, and several others. North America led the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
Global trade relations and tariffs impact the market outlook, with increased costs and supply chain disruptions, especially affecting satellites sourced from Asia and Europe. Domestic manufacturing benefits from incentives promoting strategic autonomy. The market report provides comprehensive insights and forecasts, detailing the market size, regional shares, and competitive landscape, essential for thriving in the dynamic military satellites industry.
The military satellite market involves sales of reconnaissance satellites, navigation satellites, early warning systems, and communication satellites. This sector's value includes manufacturing-related services, highlighting the importance of secure and reliable communication for military operations worldwide.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$65.78 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$82.75 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Enhanced Satellite Encryption and Secure Communication Systems
- Miniaturization and Development of Small Satellites for Tactical Missions
- Integration of Advanced Imaging and Sensor Technologies
- Real-Time Satellite-Based Battlefield Intelligence and Monitoring
- Use of Satellites for Precision Navigation and Guidance in Military Operations
Companies Featured
- The Boeing Company
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- ISS-Reshetnev
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Thales Group
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Airbus SE
- Indian Space Research Organisation
- OHB SE
- Elbit System Ltd.
- Orbital ATK Inc.
- Cobham Limited
- Viasat Inc.
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- Selex ES Inc.
- Harris Corporation
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Terma A/S
- BAE Systems plc
- QinetiQ Group PLC
- Reutech Radar Systems
- Easat Radar Systems Limited
- Indra Company
- Bharat Electronics Limited
- Saab AB
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Orbital Sciences Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pj7vvv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment