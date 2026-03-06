Organic Personal Care Products Market Size to Hit USD 63.63 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Personal Care Products Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Organic Personal Care Products Market size is valued at USD 23.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 63.63 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.31% during 2026-2035.”

Rising Consumer Shift Toward Natural and Chemical-Free Beauty and Personal Care Formulations Propelling Growth Globally

The demand for organic personal care products is being driven by growing consumer knowledge of the negative effects of synthetic chemicals on skin health. Growing consumer demand for cruelty-free, plant-based, and environmentally certified skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products is propelling market growth. Furthermore, clean-label and sustainably produced products can command higher pricing from health-conscious consumers, which encourages brand innovation and product variety on a worldwide scale.

Get a Sample Report of Organic Personal Care Products Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9185

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

L’Oréal

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Kao Corporation

Amorepacific Corporation

L’Occitane en Provence

Clarins Group

Avon Products, Inc.

Mary Kay Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Oriflame Holding AG

Natura & Co

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps

MÁDARA Cosmetics

Organic Personal Care Products Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 23.85 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 63.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.31% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup & Cosmetics, Bath & Shower, and Others)

• By Ingredient (Natural Oils, Herbal Extracts, Fruits & Vegetables, Plant-Based Surfactants, Essential Oils, and Others)

• By Category (Premium, Mid-Range, and Mass)

• By Consumer Group (Men, Women, and Children)

• By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, Online Retail, and Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Organic Personal Care Products Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9185

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Skin Care led the market with a 42.50% share in 2025 driven by growing demand for natural moisturizers, cleansers, and anti-aging formulations. Hair Care recorded the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.20% due to rising concerns about scalp health and chemical damage.

By Ingredient

Natural Oils dominated with a 36.80% share in 2025 as they are widely used in organic formulations for their deep hydration and restorative benefits. Herbal Extracts showed rapid growth with a CAGR of 8.60% due to their proven skin-calming and antioxidant properties.

By Category

Premium products led the market with a 58.40% share in 2025 supported by rising consumer willingness to invest in high-quality, certified products. Mid-Range products registered the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.90% as affordability becomes a key factor for wider adoption.

By Consumer Group

Women accounted for the largest share of 68.10% in 2025 due to high adoption across skincare, cosmetics, and haircare segments. Men registered the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.30% driven by increasing self-care awareness and new product lines targeting men’s skin and hair needs.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets led with a 61.40% share in 2025 as they are offering extensive product visibility, diverse brand options, and consumer trust through certified labeling. Online Retail witnessed the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.10% propelled by convenience, digital marketing, and influencer-driven awareness.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the Organic Personal Care Products Market and accounted for 35.69% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the strong consumer awareness and established premium brands.

Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Organic Personal Care Products Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 10.64% due to stringent regulations and eco-conscious consumers.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Organic Personal Care Products Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9185

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , L’Oréal acquired a majority stake in British skincare brand Medik8 for about €1 billion, strengthening its leadership in science-driven, sustainable, and premium skincare innovation within the global organic personal care segment.

, L’Oréal acquired a majority stake in British skincare brand Medik8 for about €1 billion, strengthening its leadership in science-driven, sustainable, and premium skincare innovation within the global organic personal care segment. In September 2024, Unilever partnered with Accenture on a multi-year generative-AI program designed to improve operational efficiency, innovation speed, and productivity across its global personal care and beauty manufacturing network.

Exclusive Sections of the Organic Personal Care Products Market Report (The USPs):

CONSUMER BEHAVIOR & SPENDING METRICS – helps you understand purchasing patterns through average consumer spending on organic personal care products, repurchase rates, customer loyalty levels, and average basket size per transaction.

– helps you understand purchasing patterns through average consumer spending on organic personal care products, repurchase rates, customer loyalty levels, and average basket size per transaction. CERTIFICATION & CLEAN LABEL INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the influence of certifications such as USDA Organic, COSMOS, and Ecocert, along with the growing demand for clean beauty and chemical-free product labeling.

– helps you evaluate the influence of certifications such as USDA Organic, COSMOS, and Ecocert, along with the growing demand for clean beauty and chemical-free product labeling. ORGANIC VS NATURAL PRODUCT CLAIM ANALYSIS – helps you identify the percentage share of certified organic products compared to natural-only claims, providing clarity on consumer trust and brand positioning strategies.

– helps you identify the percentage share of certified organic products compared to natural-only claims, providing clarity on consumer trust and brand positioning strategies. CONSUMER DEMOGRAPHICS & USAGE PATTERNS – helps you analyze age-group penetration, gender-based consumption trends, product usage frequency, and the urban versus rural adoption of organic personal care products.

– helps you analyze age-group penetration, gender-based consumption trends, product usage frequency, and the urban versus rural adoption of organic personal care products. INNOVATION & PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you track the number of new organic product launches, R&D investment trends in clean beauty innovation, and the adoption of AI-driven formulation technologies in product development.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.