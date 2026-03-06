C5ISR Business Research Report 2026: $16.1 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C5ISR Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The C5ISR market is set for substantial growth, with its size projected to ascend from $9.71 billion in 2025 to $10.77 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This upward trend is attributed to the expanding adoption of ground station systems for command and control operations, the deployment of unmanned systems and drones for surveillance, and the integration of satellite communication systems for secure military communications. Additionally, the increasing use of cybersecurity solutions to protect defense networks and the implementation of sensors and imaging systems for real-time battlefield intelligence are significant contributors.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $16.1 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.6%. This rapid growth is due to the rising demand for integrated C5ISR platforms that incorporate command, control, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. The expansion of AI-driven data analytics for situational awareness, increased adoption of electronic warfare and battle management systems, and the focus on networked and interoperable unmanned and manned systems are driving this growth. The demand for next-generation defense modernization and multi-domain operations continues to rise, along with trends towards advanced ISR payloads, modular and scalable architectures, and cyber-secure communication networks.

Cybersecurity threats are a key factor driving the C5ISR market, with malicious attacks aiming to disrupt data, systems, or networks becoming more prevalent. The UK's National Cyber Security Centre reported a significant increase in nationally significant cyberattacks, underscoring the urgency for enhanced C5ISR systems that integrate command, control, cyber operations, and secure information sharing.

Companies in the C5ISR sector are investing in innovative technologies such as quantum encryption to bolster communication security. Shipcom Wireless Inc. recently launched its Quantum C5ISR system, featuring quantum-secure encryption and AI-powered battle management. This system is designed to ensure secure, low-latency communication from strategic operations centers to frontline units.

In collaboration efforts, Saab AB and Maxar Technologies are developing advanced multi-domain defense solutions, aiming to enhance target accuracy and operational awareness, especially where GPS signals are compromised. The combined expertise in geospatial intelligence and satellite imagery is pivotal for next-generation C5ISR systems.

Major players in the C5ISR market include Lockheed Martin, Airbus Defence and Space, Northrop Grumman, and others. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2025, with North America expected to be the fastest-growing region. Trade relations and global tariffs, particularly on electronics and communication hardware, affect production costs, encouraging domestic manufacturing to mitigate dependency on international defense supply chains.

The comprehensive C5ISR market report offers insights into industry size, regional shares, competitive analysis, market trends, and opportunities, providing a thorough perspective on current and future scenarios. Core C5ISR systems support decision-making and enhance situational awareness through technologies encompassing command and control, computing infrastructure, cyber operations, and surveillance activities. The primary categories include land, naval, airborne, and space platforms, used extensively by defense and commercial users.

Countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and others, reflecting the global span of the C5ISR market. The revenue in this market is derived from the sale of goods and services within specified geographies, emphasizing the strategic importance of C5ISR systems in modern defense operations.

Report Scope

Type: Land, Naval, Airborne, Space

Installation: New installation, Retrofit

Application: Command and Control, Communication, Computers, Combat, ISR, Electronic Warfare

End-Use: Defense, Commercial

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Expansion of Multi-Domain Integrated Command Platforms

Growing Use of Advanced ISR Payloads for Battlefield Transparency

Increasing Demand for Cyber-Secure C5ISR Communication Networks

Adoption of Modular and Scalable C5ISR Architectures

Rising Deployment of Unmanned Systems for Real-Time Surveillance

Companies Featured

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus Defence and Space GmbH

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Science Applications International Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

CACI International Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Parsons Corporation

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Saab AB

BAE Systems plc

QinetiQ Group plc

Hensoldt AG

Cubic Corporation

Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4k9s2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment