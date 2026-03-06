Next Generation Military Power Supply Business Report 2026: $20+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Military Power Supply Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The next-generation military power supply market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue. Valued at $14.11 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach $15.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. This growth is driven by an increasing reliance on electronic systems in military applications, requiring stable and reliable power sources. The deployment of tactical communication and surveillance equipment is also propelling the demand for advanced power supplies. Furthermore, advancements in thermal battery technologies enhance performance in extreme conditions, while ruggedized power conversion systems gain prominence for field operations.

Looking ahead to 2030, the market is expected to grow to $20.34 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 7.4%. The rising demand for high-efficiency power systems supporting modern military platforms, lightweight energy storage solutions, and resilient power supplies capable of operating in electromagnetic and cyber-threat environments are key growth drivers. Innovations in modular and scalable power architectures and the growing trend of electrification in defense equipment are also contributing to market expansion.

Increasing military expenditure supports market growth, with global military spending reaching $2.44 trillion in 2023, according to SIPRI. This expenditure fuels advancements in next-generation military power supply technologies, ensuring they meet evolving needs. Additionally, growing peacekeeping operations require efficient and reliable power sources. For instance, a UN peacekeeping mission reduced fuel consumption by leveraging improved efficiency, highlighting the sector's positive impact.

Market players continue to push technological boundaries, exemplified by companies like SynQor Inc., which introduced the MPPS-4000-270. This compact, high-output voltage programmable power supply supports operations under demanding military conditions. Its compliance with strict military standards highlights its capability to withstand harsh environments while offering flexibility and operational redundancy.

The next-generation military power supply market is dominated by major companies such as XP Power Limited, Eaton Corporation, and TDK-Lambda Americas Inc., among others. Asia-Pacific is the largest region within the market, characterized by growing demand and regional market share.

Tariffs significantly impact the market by raising costs for imported components, affecting regions like North America and Asia-Pacific. However, they also drive domestic manufacturing and innovation in locally sourced military-grade power technologies. These market dynamics underscore the importance of strategic adaptability in the fast-paced global economic environment.

The next-generation military power supply market report offers comprehensive insights, encompassing market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, and trends. The report's updated sections provide strategic recommendations to navigate the evolving market landscape, ensuring stakeholders remain competitive and informed.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



