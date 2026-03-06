G.Fast Chipset Business Report 2026: $13.61 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "G.Fast Chipset Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The g.fast chipset market has witnessed remarkable growth, poised to expand from $4.14 billion in 2025 to $5.25 billion in 2026 at a 26.7% CAGR. This rising trajectory is underpinned by surging demand for increased broadband speeds, constraints of legacy DSL technologies, steep expenditure associated with full fiber deployment, and advancing urban broadband penetration. The expansion of copper-based access networks is also a significant driver in the industry.

Looking ahead, the g.fast chipset market is set to further accelerate, reaching $13.61 billion by 2030 with a 26.9% CAGR. Key growth factors include expanding gigabit broadband needs, the scaling of fiber-to-the-node architectures, and heightened demand for affordable last-mile connectivity solutions. Innovations in signal processing and increasing high-speed internet availability in multi-dwelling units contribute to this forecasted growth. Predominant trends include leveraging high-speed broadband over existing copper infrastructures, fiber-to-the-node network growth, and the design of compact, energy-efficient chipsets with advanced noise cancellation.

The escalation of remote work, streaming services, and smart home technology drive the demand for high-speed internet, impacting the g.fast chipset landscape. G.Fast technology provides a cost-efficient upgrade to existing copper infrastructures, satisfying rising bandwidth requirements for digital content consumption and remote work solutions. In November 2024, the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library documented that 78% of UK properties had gigabit-capable broadband access, highlighting the continuous thrust toward advanced connectivity solutions.

Leading industry players are prioritizing the innovation of advanced g.fast chipset solutions. Notably, Qualcomm Incorporated launched its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in October 2024, enhancing the performance and AI capabilities of next-generation smartphones with a sophisticated 3 nm architecture and integrated AI engines. Similarly, DZS Inc. acquired NetComm Wireless in June 2024 to broaden its broadband offerings, incorporating WiFi and g.fast capabilities into their extensive service portfolio.

The competitive landscape features industry giants such as Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and others, each facing the challenges and opportunities presented by rapid global trade shifts and tariffs. These have increased production costs, affecting broadband infrastructure developments, notably in Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, they also foster domestic manufacturing and supply chain diversification, bolstering long-term resilience.

As the market evolves, companies are expected to strategically adjust to the impacts of international trade dynamics. This environment necessitates thorough market research, such as those provided in comprehensive g.fast chipsets market reports. These reports deliver insights into market size, regional shares, competitor strategies, segment specifics, and emerging opportunities, offering a holistic viewpoint on current and prospective industry conditions.

The g.fast chipset market features a variety of products including distribution point units (DPUs) and customer premises equipment, crucial for high-speed data transmission over existing communication networks. North America remains the largest region, with global coverage extending across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and beyond. This market encompasses sales of various telecommunications components and related services, defining the factory gate value of goods and services provided.

Scope:

Markets Covered:

Type: Distribution Point Units (DPU), Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

Copper-Line Length: Various lengths ranging from shorter than 100 meters to longer than 250 meters.

End-User: Residential, Enterprise, or Commercial.

Subsegments:

By DPU: Outdoor, Indoor, Integrated with Fiber, Standalone for FTTN, Modular.

By CPE: G.fast Modems, Routers, Gateways, Wi-Fi devices, Set-Top Boxes with G.fast integration.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.9% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

High-Speed Broadband Over Existing Copper Infrastructure

Fiber-to-the-Node Network Expansion

Compact and Energy-Efficient G.Fast Chipset Designs

Enhanced Noise Cancellation and Signal Processing

Integration of G.Fast With Hybrid Fiber Networks

