Resistance Welding Equipment for Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Business Report 2026: $2.7 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Long-term Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The resistance welding equipment market for electric vehicle (EV) batteries is experiencing robust growth. Estimated to increase from $1.6 billion in 2025 to $1.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%, this market's expansion is fueled by the surge in EV manufacturing, growth in lithium-ion battery production, increased investments in battery gigafactories, availability of automated welding technologies, and rising quality standards in battery assembly.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.9%. This anticipated growth is attributed to the escalating global adoption of EVs, the evolution of next-generation battery technologies, rising demand for lightweight battery designs, and expanding automation in automotive manufacturing. The forecast period is marked by increased automation of battery welding lines, demand for high-precision joining technologies, and a focus on weld quality and consistency enhanced by smart monitoring systems.

The increasing adoption of EVs significantly drives the resistance welding equipment market. With EVs predominantly using electric motors, their adoption is spurred by growing environmental awareness and government incentives promoting sustainable transport. Resistance welding equipment is crucial in joining battery components, ensuring efficient energy transfer within EV battery packs. For example, the International Energy Agency reported 8.1 million new electric car registrations in China in 2023, a 35% rise from 2022.

Key industry players are innovating to enhance precision and traceability in EV battery production. In September 2025, AMADA WELD TECH INC. showcased its advanced battery and EV welding solutions at The Battery Show 2025, focusing on improving weld quality, efficiency, and traceability. Their technologies, like the TL-188B-EZ weld head and WL-300A laser workstation, underscore their commitment to innovation. Furthermore, in January 2023, BMZ Group partnered with AMADA WELD TECH in a $12.69 million deal to boost production capacity in Germany and enhance process efficiency.

Major players in this market include Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KUKA AG, DAIHEN Corporation, AMADA WELD TECH INC., and others. North America was the largest region in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The market consists of sales of critical components like welding power supplies, weld heads, electrode systems, and more. The market value is derived from revenues generated by enterprises through sales within the market. These values, primarily in USD, reflect the consumption values generated within a specific geography, excluding revenues from resales along the supply chain.

Markets Covered: Spot Welding Equipment; Projection Welding Equipment; Other Types.

Spot Welding Equipment; Projection Welding Equipment; Other Types. Technologies Explored: Semi-Automatic; Fully Automatic.

Semi-Automatic; Fully Automatic. Applications Reviewed: Battery Module Assembly; Cell-to-Cell Welding; Busbar Welding; Other Applications.

Battery Module Assembly; Cell-to-Cell Welding; Busbar Welding; Other Applications. End-Users Analyzed: Automotive OEMs; Battery Manufacturers; Other End-Users.

Automotive OEMs; Battery Manufacturers; Other End-Users.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global



