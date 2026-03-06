$63.28 Bn Mobile Robots Market, 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Robots Market, Till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile robots market size is estimated to grow from USD 18.49 billion in the current year to USD 63.28 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.83% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Mobile robots are driving future business growth by enhancing efficiency and fostering innovation. It's important to note that mobile robot applications are prevalent across multiple sectors, such as healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. Some key benefits of mobile robots include improved operational efficiency, lower labor costs, and enhanced safety by handling repetitive or dangerous tasks.





Moreover, the mobile robots market features various advancements, including state-of-the-art sensor technologies and artificial intelligence, which allow robots to maneuver through complex settings and adjust to evolving circumstances. The adoption of mobile robots is rapidly increasing due to the swift integration of the internet and other technologies. Interestingly, there was a substantial year-on-year increase of 31% in the development of industrial automation robots, bringing their count back to pre-pandemic levels.



The mobile robots market is emerging as an essential element in the global transformation toward innovation and digital progress to achieve greater efficiency. Artificial intelligence and machine learning have been crucial in realizing its full capabilities, enhancing personalization features. Furthermore, modern shifts involve advanced sensors like LiDAR and machine vision, combined with edge computing, to enable real-time decision-making. As a result, with ongoing technological advancements and a growing demand for automation technologies, significant growth in the mobile robots market is expected during the forecast period.



MOBILE ROBOTS MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Offering



Based on the type of offering, the global mobile robots market is segmented into hardware, software and services. According to our estimates, currently, hardware segment captures the majority share of the market, owing to its essential function in enabling autonomous capabilities and continuous advancements. However, software segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Type of Robot



Based on type of robot, the mobile robots market is segmented into automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and others. According to our estimates, currently, automated guided vehicle segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its widespread use in various sectors for material handling and logistics, especially in warehouse automation and manufacturing settings.



Market Share by Type of Form Factors



Based on type of form factors, the mobile robots market is segmented into assembly line, forklift, tow tractor, tug and unit load. According to our estimates, currently, forklift segment captures the majority share of the market. Additionally, the rising demand for robotic process automation in material handling and logistics is projected to propel the growth of this segment at a faster compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period.



Market Share by Type of Navigation Sensor



Based on type of navigation sensor, the mobile robots market is segmented into camera, hybrid, laser/lidar, QR code and reflector. According to our estimates, currently, laser/lidar segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand, along with its ability to provide accurate environmental sensing, reliable performance in diverse conditions, and integration with AI.



Market Share by Type of Payload Capacity



Based on type of payload capacity, the mobile robots market is segmented into < 100 kg, 100-500 kg and >500 kg. According to our estimates, currently, 100-500 kg segment captures the majority share of the market, owing to its adaptability and scalability resulting from its medium dimensions. However, < 100 kg segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel



Based on type of distribution channel, the mobile robots market is segmented into direct sales, indirect sales, leasing / rental model and robot-as-a-service (RaaS). According to our estimates, currently, direct sales segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that manufacturers sell their robots directly to end-users, fostering strong customer relationships. However, robot-as-a-service (RaaS) segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Type of Enterprise Size



Based on type of enterprise size, the mobile robots market is segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise (SMEs). According to our estimates, currently, large enterprises segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their ability to invest in advanced mobile robot strategies, such as customer relationship management (CRM) and content management systems, which aim to improve customer engagement and facilitate business expansion.



Market Share by Type of End-User



Based on type of end-user, the mobile robots market is segmented into automotive, FMCG, food & beverage, logistics, semiconductor & electronics and others. According to our estimates, currently, logistics segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing need for robotic process automation within warehouses, fueled by the expansion of e-commerce. However, automotive sector is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Geography



Based on geography, the mobile robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. According to our estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market, owing to its well-established infrastructure. However, Asia is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period, due to the growing need for automation and increasing investments in digital infrastructure in emerging nations like India, China, and Japan.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $63.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global



