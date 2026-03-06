Online Therapy Services Market Projected to Surpass USD 17.34 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Mental Health Awareness and Expanding Telehealth Platforms – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Therapy Services Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Online Therapy Services Market size is valued at USD 4.38 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.34 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 14.76% over 2026-2035. The market for online therapy services is expected to develop significantly due to increased awareness of mental health issues and the growing prevalence of stress, anxiety, and depression among people worldwide.

The U.S. Online Therapy Services Market size is USD 1.45 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.73% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. The increased mental health awareness, increased rates of anxiety and despair, and widespread use of telehealth platforms are all factors contributing to the U.S. market for online therapy services.

Rising Demand for Accessible Mental Health Care to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The rise in global awareness of mental health conditions like stress, anxiety, and depression is the main factor driving the market for online therapy services. A growing number of people are choosing digital treatment platforms that enable private, accessible, and customized therapy sessions by text, phone, and video. According to studies, individual users account for more than 65% of demand, suggesting that there is a growing reliance on digital mental health solutions to address the need for timely and easily available support.

Data Privacy Concerns and Limited Digital Access May Hamper Market Growth Globally

Due to concerns about patient data safety, privacy, and compliance, the market's expansion is constrained by digital healthcare platforms. Many of these individuals are still reluctant to share private psychological information on the internet. Lastly, poor levels of digital literacy in some places and restricted internet access are problems that impede acceptance. According to research, between 30 and 35 percent of potential users do not receive treatment because of privacy concerns, and IT-related issues prevent them from becoming more customers.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

BetterHelp

Talkspace

Amwell

MDLive

7 Cups

Doctor On Demand

Calmerry

ThriveTalk

Online-Therapy.com

Cerebral

Brightside Health

Lyra Health

Teladoc Health

K Health

PlushCare

Lemonaid Health

eTherapyPro

iCounseling

ReGain

Rethink My Therapy

Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapy Type

In 2025, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) dominated with 48% share owing to the proven clinical efficacy of CBT in the treatment of disorders such as depression, anxiety and stress. DBT is becoming increasingly popular as a result of the growing demand for affect regulatory, trauma, and personality dysfunction-focused treatments.

By Mode of Communication

In 2025, Video-based Therapy dominated with 52% share as it is closest to traditional face-to-face counseling sessions. Text/Chat-based Therapy is the fastest-growing segment during 2026–2035 as a result of the convenience, low price and the text and chat-based nature of therapy, there is a growing trend towards this model.

By Application

In 2025, Depression Treatment dominated with 46% share due to the high global prevalence of depressive disorders and the increasing demand for accessible counseling solutions. Anxiety Disorder Treatment is the fastest-growing segment during 2026–2035 as stress-related conditions continue to rise worldwide.

By End-User

In 2025, Individuals dominated with 65% share as people increasingly seek convenient, private, and flexible mental health support through digital platforms. Corporate wellness programs are expanding quickly as organizations prioritize employee mental health and productivity.

Online Therapy Services Market Segmentation

By Therapy Type

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Psychodynamic Therapy

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

By Mode of Communication

Video-based Therapy

Audio/Phone-based Therapy

Text/Chat-based Therapy

By Application

Depression Treatment

Anxiety Disorder Treatment

Relationship Counseling

By End-user

Individuals

Healthcare Providers

Corporate Wellness Programs

Regional Insights:

North America was the highest regional revenue shares in the Online Therapy Services Market, with nearly 40.12 % of the total market revenue in 2025. High awareness about mental health issues, accelerated adoption of telehealth services, and presence of leading digital therapy platforms are driving the North America market.

Asia Pacific is one of the highest growing regions with a CAGR of 20.71% during 2026–2035. Rising mental health awareness, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, and a growing digital healthcare ecosystem in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, are contributing factors for the strong growth.

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , parent company Teladoc Health acquired virtual mental health provider UpLift for about USD 30 million to expand BetterHelp’s capabilities and enable broader insurance-covered therapy access, aiming to increase user adoption and affordability.

, parent company Teladoc Health acquired virtual mental health provider UpLift for about USD 30 million to expand BetterHelp’s capabilities and enable broader insurance-covered therapy access, aiming to increase user adoption and affordability. In 2025, Talkspace partnered with Tia Health to integrate mental health services into women’s primary care programs, expanding specialized therapy access for women across different life stages.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION RATE OF ONLINE THERAPY PLATFORMS – helps you understand how rapidly individuals and healthcare providers are shifting toward digital mental health services, highlighting the growth potential of virtual therapy solutions across different regions.

– helps you understand how rapidly individuals and healthcare providers are shifting toward digital mental health services, highlighting the growth potential of virtual therapy solutions across different regions. THERAPIST AVAILABILITY & PLATFORM UTILIZATION – helps you identify whether therapy platforms have adequate licensed professionals to meet rising patient demand, which directly affects service scalability and wait times.

– helps you identify whether therapy platforms have adequate licensed professionals to meet rising patient demand, which directly affects service scalability and wait times. REGULATORY & TELEHEALTH COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand evolving telehealth regulations, data privacy requirements, and licensing standards that influence the expansion of online therapy platforms in global markets.

– helps you understand evolving telehealth regulations, data privacy requirements, and licensing standards that influence the expansion of online therapy platforms in global markets. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION LEVEL – helps you evaluate how platforms are integrating AI-driven chat support, remote monitoring tools, and personalized treatment algorithms to improve patient engagement and therapy outcomes.

– helps you evaluate how platforms are integrating AI-driven chat support, remote monitoring tools, and personalized treatment algorithms to improve patient engagement and therapy outcomes. DIGITAL MENTAL HEALTH ACCESSIBILITY INDEX – helps you assess how accessible online therapy services are across demographics, including rural populations, younger users, and underserved communities.

– helps you assess how accessible online therapy services are across demographics, including rural populations, younger users, and underserved communities. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of major online therapy providers based on their service offerings, platform capabilities, geographic presence, pricing models, and recent strategic developments in the digital mental health ecosystem.

Online Therapy Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.38 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 17.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.76% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

