$56.13 Bn Food Safety Testing Market, 2035 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Target Tested, Type of Food Tested, Type of Technology, Type of Application, Type of Food Test, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food safety testing market is projected to surge from USD 24.33 billion in the current year to USD 56.13 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.89% throughout the forecast period. This expansion is primarily driven by increased awareness and stringent regulations to combat food adulteration and foodborne illnesses.

Food safety testing is essential in ensuring public health by verifying the safety and quality of food products before they reach consumers. Regulatory bodies like the FDA, USDA, and EFSA, along with numerous regional authorities, are enforcing rigorous testing protocols. This is in response to WHO reports indicating that approximately 600 million people annually suffer from consuming contaminated food. Consequently, the food safety testing market's growth is pivotal in maintaining public health standards worldwide.

The growing complexity of global food supply chains and heightening consumer awareness around food transparency further fuel market growth. Various tests target pathogens, GMOs, allergens, chemicals, and more, significantly assisting in detecting hazardous substances. Innovations in automation and robotics are enhancing testing processes by minimizing errors and improving throughput efficiency, aligning with the market's commitment to reducing foodborne illness incidents.

Key Market Segments

Type of Target Tested: Leading the market, pathogen testing is crucial due to increasing animal bacteria and virus outbreaks. The GMOs segment is anticipated to show substantial growth driven by consumer demand for transparency.

Leading the market, pathogen testing is crucial due to increasing animal bacteria and virus outbreaks. The GMOs segment is anticipated to show substantial growth driven by consumer demand for transparency. Type of Food Test: Food safety testing holds the majority share, driven by the need to protect public health and comply with global regulations.

Food safety testing holds the majority share, driven by the need to protect public health and comply with global regulations. Type of Food Tested: The seafood segment stands out due to high contamination risks and regulatory compliance needs, with North America's dominant market position supported by stringent standards and significant consumer demand.

The seafood segment stands out due to high contamination risks and regulatory compliance needs, with North America's dominant market position supported by stringent standards and significant consumer demand. Type of Technology: Rapid testing dominates owing to benefits such as higher sensitivity and quick results, while next-generation sequencing is set for high growth due to its enhanced analytical capabilities.

Rapid testing dominates owing to benefits such as higher sensitivity and quick results, while next-generation sequencing is set for high growth due to its enhanced analytical capabilities. Type of Application: Manufacturing leads the applications segment by ensuring both raw materials and finished products undergo safety checks before market release.

Manufacturing leads the applications segment by ensuring both raw materials and finished products undergo safety checks before market release. Type of Testing: Test kits are prevalent for their user-friendly design and affordability, essential for efficient safety assurance across food sectors.

Test kits are prevalent for their user-friendly design and affordability, essential for efficient safety assurance across food sectors. Company Size: Large enterprises dominate the market due to expansive reach and comprehensive service offerings.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $24.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $56.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

3M Food Safety

Agilent Technologies

ALS

AsureQuality

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group

Merck

Merieux Nutrisciences

Neogen

NSF International

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

SGS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TUV SUD

UL Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jq0rlk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment