$23.21 Epoxy Resin Markets, 2035 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epoxy Resin Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Physical Form, Type of Raw Material, Type of Technology, Type of Application, Type of End-User, Enterprise Size, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global epoxy resin market size is estimated to grow from USD 13.22 billion in the current year to USD 23.21 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period, till 2035.



The growth of the epoxy resin market can be attributed to various factors, one of which is its ability to produce customized and specialized products tailored to the unique requirements of different industries. Epoxy resin plays a crucial role in industrialization, being utilized across various sectors to create products such as medical devices, turbine blades, and circuit boards. Moreover, epoxy resin offers several characteristics, including the ability to bond with a wide array of materials, exceptional thermal stability, and resistance to environmental influences, making it suitable for high-performance applications.





It is important to note that the properties of epoxy resin can be adjusted by altering the ratios and types of raw materials used, such as catalysts and additives. Significantly, epoxy resin finds applications in various industries, including automotive, construction, furniture, and aerospace, as well as in the epoxy resin adhesives market. Additionally, with the ongoing advancements in electronics and technology, epoxy resin is utilized to enhance insulation and protective layers in electronic devices.



The epoxy resin industry is in a constant state of evolution, driven by innovation and technological progress. This transformation has enabled the development of epoxy resin as a more efficient and high-performance material. As a result, owing to the above mentioned factors, the epoxy resin market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Epoxy Resin Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Physical Form



Based on type of physical form, the global epoxy resin market is segmented into liquid, solids and solution. According to our estimates, currently, the liquid epoxy resin segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing adaptability and superior performance features of liquid epoxy resins, which are expected to boost the market for liquid resins across various industries.



Market Share by Type of Raw Material



Based on type of raw material, the global epoxy resin market is segmented into aliphatic, BADGE, BFDG, glycidyl amine, novolac, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the novolac segment captures the majority of the market share, due to its exceptional mechanical properties, versatility, and rising usage in the electronics sector.



However, the BADGE segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is linked to the increasing demand for epoxy resin in high-performance formulations across industries such as aerospace, automotive, and construction.



Market Share by Type of Technology



Based on type of technology, the global epoxy resin market is segmented into liquid epoxy, solvent cut epoxy, waterborne epoxy and others. According to our estimates, currently, the solvent cut epoxy segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to a combination of factors such as enhanced workability, quicker curing times, and diverse applications.



However, the liquid epoxy segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its versatility and high-performance characteristics, which make it ideal for coatings and additives.



Market Share by Type of Application



Based on type of application, the global epoxy resin market is segmented into adhesive and sealants, composites, paints and coatings, wind and turbines and others. According to our estimates, currently, the paints and coating segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to its widespread utilization across diverse industries and the growing trend towards environment friendly paint options.



Additionally, the adhesive and sealants segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by their superior adhesion properties and durability, making them ideal for a variety of bonding applications.



Market Share by Type of End-User



Based on type of end-user, the global epoxy resin market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, building and construction, electrical and marine. According to our estimates, currently, the building and construction segment captures the majority of the market share, due to the widespread application of epoxy resins in decks, walls, roofs, decorative flooring, architectural surfaces and countertops, as well as other construction uses.



On the other hand, the automotive segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include the increasing demand for lightweight materials made from epoxy resins, innovations in resin technology, and a heightened emphasis on sustainability within the automotive industry.



Market Share by Enterprise Size



Based on enterprise size, the global epoxy resin market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise size (SME). According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share, due to the superior infrastructure and significant investments. On the other hand, the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rising innovation and collaborations with other industry players



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the epoxy resin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently, Asia captures the majority share of the market.



This can be attributed to a growing demand for epoxy urethane applications in various industries, such as automotive, furniture, and electronics, especially in developing nations like China and India. Meanwhile, North America is expected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during this forecast period, driven by increasing consumer awareness and a shift towards sustainable materials.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in epoxy resin market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $23.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

3M

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Atul

BASF

Chang Chun Group

China Petrochemical & Chemical

Covestro

Daicel

Dow

DuPont

Hexion

Huntsman

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Kemipex

Kukdo Chemical

NAMA Chemicals

NAN YA PLASTICS

Olin

Sika

Sinopec

SPOLCHEMIE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rey1w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment