Undersea Defence Infrastructure & Security Market to Reach US$56.75 Billion by 2036, Growing at 6.8% CAGR

London, UK - The renewed conflict in the Middle East has highlighted the vulnerability of maritime chokepoints and critical undersea infrastructure. Escalating hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted shipping and raised concerns over the security of subsea energy pipelines, telecommunications cables and maritime trade routes that underpin global energy and digital connectivity.

According to Visiongain’s newly published Undersea Defence Infrastructure & Security Market Report 2026-2036 , the market is projected to reach US$56.75 billion by 2036, expanding at a 6.8% CAGR, as naval forces prioritise persistent undersea monitoring and protection of critical assets, including energy pipelines, subsea cables and offshore infrastructure.

The report analyses how defence agencies are deploying autonomous underwater vehicles, AI-enabled analytics and distributed sensor networks to strengthen maritime domain awareness across contested undersea environments.

Get a sample report: Undersea Defence Infrastructure & Security Market Report 2026-2036

Geopolitical Competition and Fleet Modernisation Driving ASW and Infrastructure Protection Budgets

Heightened geopolitical tensions and growing concerns around the security of subsea energy infrastructure, telecommunications cables and maritime trade routes are driving increased spending on undersea defence capabilities.

Major naval powers are accelerating investment in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems, submarine procurement programmes, seabed monitoring technologies, and secure subsea communications networks.

These developments are reflected in large defence procurement programmes, national industrial mobilisation initiatives, and multi-year defence contracts aimed at strengthening maritime surveillance and undersea situational awareness.

Such investments are expected to sustain long-term growth across the undersea defence infrastructure and security market throughout the forecast period.

Rapid Adoption of Unmanned Systems and Autonomy across the Undersea Domain

Unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and large-diameter UUV platforms are moving from trials to operational deployment across modern naval forces.

Industry responses include accelerated production of AUV systems, localisation of manufacturing in key defence markets, and expanded demonstrations to defence procurement authorities. Integration of high-end synthetic aperture sonar technologies and autonomy packages is also becoming more common across operational platforms.

Service-based operational models are also emerging, with some providers offering fleets of AUVs as an operational capability rather than simply selling hardware platforms.

A Visiongain lead analyst commented:

“As subsea infrastructure becomes strategically important, navies are investing in integrated monitoring networks combining autonomous vehicles, seabed sensors and AI analytics to maintain continuous undersea surveillance.”

Defence Supply Chain Resilience and Strategic Sourcing

The global undersea defence sector relies on highly specialised supply chains spanning advanced sensors, subsea electronics, propulsion technologies and rare-earth materials. Geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions have exposed vulnerabilities in globally distributed defence manufacturing networks, prompting governments and contractors to prioritise supply chain resilience and strategic sourcing.

Critical components used in undersea platforms, including high-performance sonar arrays, subsea-grade alloys, navigation electronics and specialised propulsion systems, often rely on internationally dispersed suppliers. This dependence has prompted defence agencies to reassess procurement strategies and encourage greater localisation of sensitive manufacturing capabilities.

Contractors are responding through supplier diversification, regional manufacturing expansion and the reshoring of key technologies into allied defence ecosystems. These changes are reshaping supplier relationships, cost structures and competitive positioning across the global undersea defence infrastructure market.

Over the coming decade, supply chain resilience is expected to become a core strategic priority across naval procurement programmes.

AI-Driven Undersea Analytics Transforming Maritime Surveillance

Modern undersea defence operations generate extremely large volumes of acoustic and multi-sensor data from seabed arrays, towed sonar systems, and autonomous survey platforms.

Defence customers are increasingly demanding AI-enabled signal processing, sensor fusion, and automated classification technologies capable of converting raw acoustic returns into actionable operational intelligence.

Large defence electronics firms are introducing miniaturised sonar systems and analytics platforms designed to integrate into multi-domain defence architectures. At the same time, specialist analytics providers are showcasing AI-enabled payloads and processing suites in military exercises and operational trials.

Persistent Monitoring-as-a-Service for Navies and Infrastructure Operators

The market is increasingly shifting from traditional hardware procurement toward service-based models for persistent undersea monitoring.

Vendors are beginning to bundle sensor networks, autonomous vehicles, data transmission infrastructure, and analytics platforms into subscription-based monitoring services. These arrangements provide predictable revenue streams for suppliers while enabling governments and infrastructure operators to convert capital expenditure into operational spending.

Energy companies and navies are already entering long-term monitoring agreements designed to detect threats to pipelines, subsea cables, and offshore installations.

Software, AI and Edge Analytics Monetisation

As undersea sensor networks generate increasing volumes of data, demand is rising for AI algorithms capable of reducing false positives, automating target classification, and enabling autonomous mission planning.

These developments create high-margin opportunities for software developers offering modular analytics platforms, upgrade packages, and subscription-based data processing tools.

Such solutions can be retrofitted onto existing hardware systems, allowing suppliers to expand recurring software revenues while improving operational performance for defence customers.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the undersea defence infrastructure & security market include Anduril Industries, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd, Fugro N.V., General Dynamics Corporation, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Ocean Infinity, QinetiQ Group Plc, Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Saab AB, TechnipFMC plc, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thales SA.

Companies operating in this sector are adopting strategies including mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, investment in research and development, regional expansion, and new product launches to strengthen their market position.

Recent Industry Developments

January 2026 – Elbit Systems completed the full acquisition of UAV Tactical Systems Ltd. (UTACS), strengthening the UK as a hub for advanced uncrewed systems supporting NATO and European defence requirements.

January 2026 – Anduril Industries secured a US$23.9 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to deliver over 600 Bolt-M precision strike systems under the OPF-L programme.

January 2026 – Saab launched ORP Henryk Zygalski, the second SIGINT vessel for the Polish Navy under the DELFIN programme, enhancing maritime surveillance and intelligence capabilities.

January 2026 – ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems signed a teaming agreement with Cohere to explore AI integration for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project.

January 2026 – QinetiQ received a £67 million contract to deliver the laser source for the UK’s DragonFire directed energy weapon system.

December 2025 – Thales secured a major contract to deliver next-generation autonomous command centres for the Royal Navy to support AI-enabled mine hunting operations.



About the Report

Visiongain’s 443-page Undersea Defence Infrastructure & Security Market Report 2026–2036 includes 128 tables and 218 charts. The study supports strategic decision-making by providing in-depth analysis of emerging technologies, market drivers, and competitive dynamics within the global undersea defence sector.

About Visiongain

Established in 1998, Visiongain is an independent publisher of analyst-led market intelligence, delivering data-driven research, forecasts, and strategic insight across global industries and emerging markets. Visiongain supports evidence-based decision-making for investment, procurement, and long-term strategic planning.