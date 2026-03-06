|Series
|RIKS 29 0917
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|03/11/2026
|03/11/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,995
|2,323
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|103.390
|/
|2.479
|85.750
|/
|2.517
|Total Number of Bids Received
|23
|13
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,535
|2,923
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|21
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|21
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|103.390
|/
|2.479
|85.750
|/
|2.517
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|103.560
|/
|2.430
|86.010
|/
|2.487
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|103.390
|/
|2.479
|85.750
|/
|2.517
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|103.448
|/
|2.462
|85.860
|/
|2.504
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|103.560
|/
|2.430
|86.010
|/
|2.487
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|103.325
|/
|2.498
|85.600
|/
|2.535
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|103.436
|/
|2.466
|85.813
|/
|2.510
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.11
|1.26
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 29 0917 - RIKS 37 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
