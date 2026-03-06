Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 29 0917 - RIKS 37 0115

 Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKS 29 0917RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 03/11/202603/11/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,9952,323
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 103.390/2.47985.750/2.517
Total Number of Bids Received 2313
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,5352,923
Total Number of Successful Bids 2110
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2110
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 103.390/2.47985.750/2.517
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 103.560/2.43086.010/2.487
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 103.390/2.47985.750/2.517
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 103.448/2.46285.860/2.504
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 103.560/2.43086.010/2.487
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 103.325/2.49885.600/2.535
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 103.436/2.46685.813/2.510
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.111.26

GlobeNewswire

