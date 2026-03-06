Sonoco Implementing Price Increases for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard, Converted Paperboard Products

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable paper products, today announced it is implementing a $70 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning April 3, 2026.

According to Taylor Lane, Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Paper Packaging North America, “The price change is necessitated by tightening market conditions, increased mill utilization rates, and inflationary input costs. We will continue to service our customers with the highest levels of quality and reliability that they are accustomed to when working with Sonoco.”

Sonoco also will increase prices for all converted paperboard products by 8%, effective with shipments on and after April 15, 2026. This includes paperboard tubes, cores, cones, partitions, protective packaging, and other specialty products.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. The Company had net sales of $7.5 billion from continuing operations in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 265 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America’s Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek and by USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .