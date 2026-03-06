PyroGenesis Completes Plasma Torch System Build for Constellium, Commences Delivery and Installation Phase

MONTREAL, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis” or “the Company”) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today that it has completed the manufacturing of the plasma torch system for its client Constellium, one of the world’s largest aluminum transformation and recycling companies. Delivery of the various system components to one of Constellium’s European facilities is underway and will continue over the next five weeks. An engineering team from PyroGenesis will be on-site to receive the shipments and start installation, with commissioning scheduled during Q2 2026.

As previously announced ( press release dated August 5, 2025 ), PyroGenesis signed an industrial implementation contract with Constellium for the sale of plasma torch technology and related peripheral components, for use in a Constellium aluminum remelting furnace, with commissioning targeted for Q1 2026. This followed a previous announcement ( press release dated April 10, 2024 ) detailing a collaboration agreement whereby Constellium stated its intention to use PyroGenesis plasma torches as potential replacement heating sources in Constellium’s aluminum cast houses. This initiative remains exploratory and conducted at demonstrator scale as part of Constellium’s broader research and development activities to explore alternatives to traditional natural gas burners.

With today’s announcement, PyroGenesis confirms that (i) the initial plasma torch system has been completed, (ii) large component delivery via container ship has already begun, and (iii) installation activities will commence as the various components arrive over the next five weeks.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Purpose: Constellium to explore PyroGenesis’ all-electric plasma torches, among other alternative technologies, to implement cleaner, more sustainable methods for high-temperature industrial heating, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency in aluminum processing.

Scope: installation and commissioning of proprietary plasma technology in an industrial scale demonstrator furnace at Constellium’s casthouse.

Timeline: shipping is underway, installation activities will commence as components arrive in Europe, with commissioning expected during Q2 2026.

Strategic Impact: supports Constellium’s roadmap to reduce GHG emissions.

“Today’s announcement sets the stage for the first use of PyroGenesis’ plasma system in a factory scale aluminum remelting furnace. Constellium’s aluminum research centre performs some of the most sophisticated large-scale research and testing for their industrial clients in highly demanding sectors such as aerospace and defense. The metal produced from this project is expected to be incorporated into these clients’ commercial applications,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “The transition toward electrified industrial processes must be grounded in both performance and economic viability. This is a balance that our plasma torch technology is uniquely positioned to deliver. By proactively pursuing cleaner and more efficient energy solutions, Constellium is setting the tone for the industry. Together, we are advancing the electrification of an energy-demanding area of aluminum manufacturing.”

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

Primary aluminum production is an energy intensive process that is typically produced using electricity; secondary aluminum production, using recycled aluminum, requires 95% less energy to produce. 1

According to Pathways to Decarbonization: A North American Aluminum Roadmap, aluminum production emissions must decline by 24% by 2030, 63% by 2040, and 92% by 2050 compared to 2021 levels to meet net-zero targets, highlighting the urgent need for cleaner technologies across both primary production and secondary remelting. 2

Aspects of secondary aluminum production that use fossil fuels (natural gas, etc.), such as the remelting of scrap metal, can potentially utilize alternative energy sources such as plasma.

Global aluminum demand is projected to rise nearly 40% by 2030 and up to 80% by 2050, driven by growth in automotive, aerospace, and packaging. 3 4

Plasma-based electrification offers a cleaner, scalable alternative to traditional fuel-based heating, aligning with industrial energy transition and decarbonization mandates.





Image: reverberatory melting furnace in use at one of Constellium’s aluminum facilities.

Photo courtesy of Constellium.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis’ engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management’s current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under “Risk Factors” in PyroGenesis’ latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis’ profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

