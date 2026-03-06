Strategic Investor Agrees to $80 Million Investment in the Company at $2.00 Per Share, Preliminary Participation in Management, Followed by Subsequent Crypto Contribution

HANGZHOU, China, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN, the "Company" or "Jiuzi"), today announced that it has reached an agreement and executed an investment agreement with a strategic investment institution possessing globally leading influence in the fields of crypto asset investment and Crypto treasury management. Pursuant to the agreement, the strategic investor will initially subscribe for 40 million ordinary shares of the Company at a price of $2.00 per share, representing a total investment amount of $80 million, to be funded in cash. This initial investment was completed and closed today, whereby the strategic investor has preliminarily commenced participation in the Company's management, and both parties have reached a consensus on the plan to advance the subsequent actual Crypto contribution.

This initial cash investment constitutes a key component of a phased strategic cooperation. Based on the completion of the initial investment and the strategic investor's preliminary participation in management, the parties will initiate the second phase of cooperation, involving an actual Crypto contribution in the form of crypto assets. Currently, both parties have reached consensus in principle regarding the asset structure, compliance pathways, and timeline for the Crypto contribution. The specific plan will be implemented based on market conditions, the Company's treasury requirements, and relevant regulatory requirements.

Background of the Strategic Investor

The strategic institution participating in this investment has long been deeply engaged in the fields of Crypto treasury construction, crypto asset risk management, and on-chain value discovery. It possesses profound expertise in crypto asset custody, liquidity deployment, compliance framework operations, and multi-chain asset structure optimization. Its core team has led the design and execution of multiple sovereign and corporate-level crypto asset treasury strategies.

Preliminary Participation in Management

Pursuant to the agreement, the strategic investor will obtain a seat on the Board of Directors upon completion of this initial investment and will deeply participate in the day-to-day operations of the Company's Crypto Asset Treasury Committee. This committee serves as the core decision-making body for Jiuzi's DAT strategy, responsible for formulating asset allocation strategies, reviewing risk exposure limits, evaluating on-chain tool selections, and refining treasury governance systems. The strategic investor's participation signifies its role as a co-governor, embedding its professional expertise directly into the execution level of Jiuzi's strategy.

Core Value Derived from the Initial Investment

With the initial $80 million cash investment secured and the strategic investor's preliminary participation in management, Jiuzi anticipates making critical progress in the following dimensions:

Expanding Cash Reserves, Enhancing Treasury Structure Flexibility: The injected $80 million in cash will significantly bolster the Company's liquidity reserves and financial flexibility, providing a solid foundation for the seamless transition to the subsequent Crypto contribution.

Introducing Strategic Governance Capabilities, Elevating Decision-Making Professionalism: The strategic investor's deep involvement in management will propel Jiuzi towards a professional upgrade in dimensions such as asset allocation decisions, risk pricing mechanisms, on-chain tool selection, and compliance governance pathways.

Accelerating On-Chain Capability Building, Strengthening Crypto Asset Infrastructure: Leveraging the investor's technical expertise in multi-chain ecosystem deployment, Jiuzi has simultaneously initiated the upgrade and deployment of cross-chain asset management interfaces, with the strategic investor directly participating in the planning and acceptance of this infrastructure.

Improving the Treasury Governance Framework, Establishing a Scalable Institutional Foundation: The signing of this agreement has spurred a new round of institutional upgrades for Jiuzi regarding crypto asset admission standards, on-chain audit processes, and risk exposure limit management.

Subsequent Actual Crypto Contribution

According to the mutual understanding of both parties, the second-phase actual Crypto contribution will be advanced based on the completion of the initial investment and the strategic investor's deep involvement in management. A joint working group has been established, responsible for designing the asset structure, demonstrating compliance pathways, and executing the arrangements for the Crypto contribution. Regarding the asset structure, factors such as market liquidity, volatility characteristics, and alignment with the Company's treasury objectives will be comprehensively considered to determine the specific composition, which is expected to encompass a mix of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins.

The Company anticipates that the completion of the second-phase actual Crypto contribution will further enhance the Company's crypto asset reserves, optimize the treasury's duration structure and risk exposure distribution, thereby creating long-term, sustainable value appreciation for shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations regarding future events and financial trends. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional risk factors.

Contact:

iris@jzxn.com