$18+ Bn Acrylonitrile Markets 2035: Formulation, Sustainability Focus, Manufacturing Process, Application, Business Model Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

The "Acrylonitrile Market till 2035: Distribution by Type of Formulation, Type of Sustainability Focus, Type of Manufacturing Process, Areas of Application, Company Size, Type of Business Model, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global acrylonitrile market size is estimated to grow from USD 12.23 billion in the current year to USD 18.01 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Acrylonitrile is a colorless, volatile liquid with a sharp odor, primarily synthesized from raw materials such as propylene, propane, and ammonia, with hydrogen cyanide and acetonitrile generated as byproducts. Its major application lies in the production of plastics such as polyacrylonitrile and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), as well as in the manufacturing of acrylic fibers, which are extensively utilized in clothing and home textiles.





The acrylonitrile market is expected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, largely driven by its increasing adoption across diverse industries including textiles, automotive, and construction. Rising demand for acrylic fibers, with widespread usage in apparel, furnishings, and industrial textiles, continues to be a key growth factor.

Additionally, the expanding use of plastics and resins in packaging, automotive components, and construction materials is fueling market expansion. Another notable driver is the growing demand for synthetic rubber, where acrylonitrile serves as an essential raw material due to its reactivity and versatile properties. Overall, owing to the above mentioned factors, the acrylonitrile market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Acrylonitrile Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Formulation



Based on type of formulation, the global acrylonitrile market is segmented into modified acrylonitrile and standard acrylonitrile. According to our estimates, currently, the standard acrylonitrile segment captures the majority of the market share, due to its extensive use in industries such as automotive and textiles, alongside established manufacturing methods and consistent demand from multiple sectors.



However, the modified acrylonitrile segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, propelled by its enhanced features like superior chemical resistance and thermal stability, which make it ideal for specialized applications that require improved.



Market Share by Type of Sustainability Focus



Based on type of sustainability focus, the global acrylonitrile market is segmented into bio-based acrylonitrile, and recycled acrylonitrile products. According to our estimates, currently, the bio-based acrylonitrile segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the rising environmental awareness and a strong shift toward green manufacturing practices. The adoption of bio-based alternatives is increasing as companies aim to lower their carbon emissions, making bio-based acrylonitrile an increasingly preferred solution.



However, the recycled acrylonitrile product segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, propelled by the growing adoption of circular economy practices and rising sustainability awareness.



Market Share by Type of Manufacturing Process



Based on type of manufacturing process, the global acrylonitrile market is segmented into propane ammoxidation and propylene ammoxidation. According to our estimates, currently, the propylene ammoxidation segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing use of acrylonitrile in LED lighting and electronic displays.



Market Share by Areas of Application



Based on areas of application, the global acrylonitrile market is segmented into ABS, acrylic fibers, acrylamide, acrylonitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), adiponitrile, carbon fiber, nitrile rubber, styrene-acrylonitrile resin (SAR), and others. According to our estimates, currently, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment captures the majority of the market share, supported by its widespread use in automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and construction applications.



However, the carbon fiber segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, driven by the surging adoption of carbon fiber across industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, renewable energy, and construction.



Market Share by Type of Enterprise



Based on type of enterprise, the global acrylonitrile market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share. However, the small and medium enterprise are expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to their flexibility, innovative approaches, focus on specialized markets, and ability to quickly respond to evolving customer demands and market conditions.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the acrylonitrile market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently, Asia Pacific captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to uptake of acrylonitrile services, significant consumer expenditure, and the presence of major streaming platforms. This growth is primarily driven by the expanding construction industry, which boosts demand for building materials. Additionally, the region's growing textile and home furnishings sectors are also contributing positively to the market's expansion.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $18.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



