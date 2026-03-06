$243.4 Bn Humanoid Robot Markets, 2035 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanoid Robot Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Areas of Application, Type of Motion, Type of Technology, Type of Functionality, Type of End User, Company Size, Type of Business Model, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global humanoid robots market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.98 billion in the current year to USD 243.40 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 49.21% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Humanoid robots are expected to coexist and collaborate with humans in everyday settings, catering to the needs of individuals with physical disabilities. These robots are designed to handle a diverse range of tasks and items found in unpredictable environments. Humanoid robots are proficient service providers developed to replicate human interactions and movements. Like all service robots, they add value by automating processes that result in cost efficiency and enhanced productivity.





A specific category of advanced humanoid robots, referred to as androids, is recognized for displaying behaviors similar to humans. These robots are programmed to communicate using a digital voice, as well as to run, jump, and even ascend stairs in ways akin to humans. Further, as humanoid robots are categorized under mobile robot category, they can autonomously navigate their surroundings, making them extraordinarily versatile for various applications. They are capable of undertaking a wide array of tasks, from industrial functions to household responsibilities.



The global market for humanoid robots is experiencing notable growth, driven by several key factors. There is a marked increase in the functionalities and applications of humanoid robots across various sectors, thanks to the rapid progress in robot technology. Additionally, the escalating demand for industrial automation and labor shortages, along with the necessity for improved efficiency, is propelling the market forward. Moreover, substantial investments in research and the development of humanoid robots are further stimulating market expansion.



For example, in February 2024, prominent investors such as NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos, OpenAI, and Microsoft partnered to finance Figure AI, a startup focused on developing humanoid robots, with an investment of USD 675 million to expedite its research and development efforts. With this surge in investment, the humanoid robot market is poised for significant growth in the forecast period.



HUMANOID ROBOTS MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Component



Based on the type of component, the global humanoid robots market is segmented into actuators, control systems, hardware, power source, sensor, software, and services. According to our estimates, currently, hardware segment captures the majority share of the market. This growth can be attributed to the fact that hardware components particularly enhance humanoid robots' capabilities to engage with people. Moreover, hardware elements endow humanoid robots with a more human-like appearance, significantly increasing their value and driving market expansion. The hardware components of humanoid robots facilitate the seamless incorporation of new technologies. However, software segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Areas of Application



Based on the areas of application, the humanoid robots market is segmented into education & entertainment, inspection, maintenance & material handling, personal assistance & caregiving, public relations, research & space exploration, search & rescue, security and surveillance. According to our estimates, currently, personal assistance & caregiving segment captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that humanoid robots are commonly utilized in numerous environments such as homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities, as they aim to support and aid individuals.



These robots are anticipated to offer daily support to patients and the elderly, assisting with tasks like medication reminders, vital sign monitoring, meal preparation, and notifying medical personnel in emergencies. However, education & entertainment application segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Type of Motion



Based on the type of motion, the humanoid robots market is segmented into biped channel and wheel drive. According to our estimates, currently, wheel drive segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the wheel drive's capacity to offer efficient mobility and flexible maneuverability for robots. For example, Pepper, developed by SoftBank Robotics (Japan), is a humanoid robot featuring a wheeled base along with advanced AI capabilities.



Likewise, Alpha Mini from UBTECH (China) and MIP from WowWee (US) are additional examples of robots utilizing wheeled drives for improved mobility. The use of wheeled drives has significantly contributed to the growth of the robotics sector by enabling humanoid robots to be applied in various fields such as customer service, educational research, and entertainment.



Market Share by Type of Technology



Based on the type of technology, the humanoid robots market is segmented into AI & ML, computer vision, deep learning, natural learning, neural network, traditional and others. According to our estimates, currently, AI & ML segment captures the majority share of the market, owing to its essential function in enhancing the abilities and features of robots. However, deep learning segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Type of Functionality



Based on the type of functionality, the humanoid robots market is segmented into autonomous decision making, human interaction & communication, learning & adaptation, manipulation & grasping, mobility & navigation, perception & sensing and others. According to our estimates, currently, perception & sensing functionality segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the crucial role of perception and sensing capabilities in allowing humanoid robots to interact with their environment and perform tasks effectively. However, human interaction and communication segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Type of End Users



Based on the type of end users, the humanoid robots market is segmented into agriculture, BFSI, education, entertainment & gaming, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, research, retail and others. According to our estimates, currently, healthcare segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the growing use of humanoid robots in diverse healthcare fields for patient care, rehabilitation, and support for the elderly. The increasing demand for innovations in healthcare is significantly driving the humanoid robots market. However, education segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Type of Enterprise



Based on the type of enterprise, the humanoid robots market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise. According to our estimates, currently, large enterprise segment captures the majority share of the market. However, small and medium enterprise segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their agility, innovative approaches, focus on niche markets, and their capability to adjust to evolving customer preferences and market conditions.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on the geographical regions, the humanoid robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. According to our estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market, owing to its exceptional robotics research facilities, supportive government initiatives, and strong collaborations between academia and industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $243.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 49.2% Regions Covered Global



