Aerogel Market to Hit USD 1.59 Billion by 2031 as Energy, Construction, and Mobility Sectors Increase Adoption of Advanced Insulation Materials, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad , March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report from Mordor Intelligence, the global aerogel market is expected to grow from USD 0.90 billion in 2025 to USD 0.99 billion in 2026, eventually reaching USD 1.59 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.94%.

This growth is largely fueled by rising demand for ultra-light, high-performance insulation materials across energy, construction, and transportation sectors. Increased investments in LNG infrastructure across Asia-Pacific, tighter building energy standards in North America and Europe, and growing safety upgrades in electric vehicle batteries are adding measurable momentum. At the same time, aerogel manufacturers are scaling up capacity and adopting cost-efficient production techniques like ambient-pressure drying and solvent recovery, helping reduce overall manufacturing expenses and improve commercial viability.

Aerogel Market Trends and Insights:

Increasing Uptake Driven by Reusability and Circular Benefits

Aerogels are gaining wider acceptance because they can be recovered and reused across multiple maintenance cycles without losing performance. In sectors like offshore energy and refining, operators value materials that lower waste and reduce repeat procurement costs. Their compatibility with evolving recycling mandates in Europe and parts of North America further strengthens their appeal.

Rising Construction Preference for Advanced Thermal Solutions

The push toward low-energy and net-zero buildings is encouraging architects and developers to adopt thinner, high-efficiency insulation materials. Aerogel plasters and blankets help meet strict thermal standards without compromising interior space, making them particularly useful in retrofit projects and space-constrained urban developments.

LNG Infrastructure Growth Strengthening Industrial Demand

The rapid build-out of LNG facilities across Asia-Pacific is also contributing to market expansion. Aerogels are increasingly selected for cryogenic pipelines and modular systems due to their lightweight properties and strong thermal stability. By reducing structural load and improving installation efficiency, these materials are becoming a preferred choice in next-generation gas infrastructure projects, supporting sustained growth in the aerogel market.

“Current aerogel demand patterns reflect steady adoption across insulation-focused industries as companies seek lighter, high-performance materials. Mordor Intelligence applies disciplined data validation and cross-industry tracking, giving decision-makers a balanced market perspective often missing in fragmented reports.” Says, Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Aerogel Industry Segmentation:

By Type

Silica

Carbon

Alumina

Other types

By Form



Blanket

Particle

Block

Panel

By Application

Thermal insulation

Acoustic insulation

Catalyst and adsorbent

Battery and energy storage

Day-lighting and translucent panels

Other applications

By End-User Industry

Oil and gas

Construction

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace

Other end-user industries

By Geography

Asia-Pacific



North America

Europe

South America

Middle-East & Africa

Aerogel Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth hub for aerogels, supported by expanding energy infrastructure, rising battery manufacturing, and accelerating urban construction. Stronger building efficiency regulations and growing local production are improving availability, enabling the region to steadily narrow the gap with more established markets.

North America led the global Aerogel industry in 2025, accounting for over 40% of total revenue. Strong demand from the oil and gas sector in the United States and Canada, along with active building retrofit projects, continues to drive consumption. Energy-efficiency tax credits and ongoing LNG terminal expansions along the Gulf Coast further support large-scale blanket orders. Well-defined building codes and strict enforcement standards also encourage the use of advanced insulation materials, keeping the region at the forefront of market demand.

Europe represents a high-value market, supported by strict energy regulations and aggressive renovation initiatives. Countries such as Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom are investing heavily in deep retrofits, particularly for older buildings where thin, high-performance insulation is essential.

Aerogel Companies:

Acoustiblok, Inc.

Active Aerogels

Aerogel Technologies, LLC

aerogel-it

Armacell

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

BASF

Blueshift Materials Inc.

Cabot Corporation

ENERSENS

Guangdong Alison Technology Co., Ltd.



JIOS Aerogel

Knauf Insulation

Nano Tech Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Surnano Aerogel Co., Ltd

Porex

Sino Aerogel

Svenska Aerogel AB

TAASI Corporation

Thermablok Aerogels Ltd.

