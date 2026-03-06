Kelly Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TROY, Mich., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading global specialty talent solutions provider, today announced the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Truist Securities Inaugural Human Capital Virtual Conference: March 13, 2026

Chris Layden, chief executive officer, Troy Anderson, chief financial officer, and Scott Thomas, head of investor relations, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.





Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference: March 19, 2026

Chris Layden, chief executive officer, Troy Anderson, chief financial officer, and Scott Thomas, head of investor relations, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.





Kelly’s investor presentation is available on the Company’s website.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect approximately 375,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services and solutions ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2025 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

KLYA-FIN

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Thomas

(248) 251-7264

scott.thomas@kellyservices.com