$98.9 Bn Radar Sensor Market, 2035:Sensor Range, Application, Component, Distribution Channel, and Geographical Regions Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radar Sensor Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Radar Sensor, Type of Sensor Range, Type of Application, Type of Component, Type of Distribution Channel, and Geographical Regions: Radar Sensor Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radar sensor market size is estimated to grow from USD 18.47 billion in the current year to USD 98.9 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Radar sensors are sophisticated devices that use radio waves to detect and measure objects, delivering vital data across a wide range of applications. Their importance lies in their ability to function reliably under diverse environmental conditions, making them indispensable in areas such as automotive safety systems, industrial automation, and smart home technologies. These sensors are particularly valued for their resilience against weather fluctuations, sensitivity to even the smallest movements, and capacity to penetrate materials like plastic and glass, enabling discreet integration.



The expansion of the radar sensor market is being driven by rising demand in emerging economies, rapid advancements in sensor technologies, and the growing adoption of intelligent systems and IoT-based applications. Additionally, the radar sensor market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to the technological innovations and an expanding applications in military operations and civilian safety systems.



Radar Sensor Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Radar Sensor



Based on type of radar sensor, the global radar sensor market is segmented into imaging and non-imaging. According to our estimates, currently, the imaging segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed the ability to provide high-resolution, detailed imaging that significantly improves situational awareness and decision-making, especially in automotive applications such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



Market Share by Range



Based on range, the global radar sensor market is segmented into long range, medium range and short range. According to our estimates, currently, the long-range segment captures the majority of the market share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for advanced defense and surveillance solutions amid escalating geopolitical tensions.



Market Share by Application



Based on application, the global radar sensor market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial, security & surveillance, traffic monitoring, weather monitoring and others. According to our estimates, currently, the automotive segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the rapid evolution of vehicle safety technologies and the rising adoption of automation in the transportation sector.



Market Share by Component



Based on component, the global radar sensor market is segmented into antenna, duplexer, processor, receiver, transmitter and video amplifier. According to our estimates, currently, the transmitter segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to its critical function of generating and emitting radio waves, which are fundamental for object detection and tracking.



Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel



Based on type of distribution channel, the global radar sensor market is segmented into direct sales, distributors and retailers. According to our estimates, currently, the distributors segment captures the majority of the market share. Moreover, it is expected to witness relatively faster growth throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to their extensive market reach, their role in streamlining supply chains, and the rising global demand for high-performance radar sensors across industrial applications.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the radar sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market, driven by the advanced technological infrastructure, robust defense spending, and significant adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the automotive sector.



However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Primary reasons for this growth include the region's increasing defense budgets and the rising demand for safety features in vehicles are driving substantial investments in radar technologies.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Companies Featured

Airbus Group

Analog Devices

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Hitachi

Honeywell International

Infineon Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

NXP Semiconductors

Omniradar

Qualcomm Technologies

Raytheon Technologies

Robert Bosch

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

ZF Friedrichshafen

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Free Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ta32yq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.