Virtuix Rings the Nasdaq Closing Bell Celebrating its Listing on the Nasdaq Global Market

AUSTIN, Texas., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, celebrated the ringing of the Nasdaq Closing Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City on March 5, 2026. The ceremony recognized Virtuix’s listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “VTIX,” which began trading on January 27, 2026.

Virtuix Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman Jan Goetgeluk participated in the ceremony alongside Nasdaq officials, members of the Virtuix Board of Directors and management team, employees, and guests. A replay of the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony is available here.

“We were honored to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell and to celebrate this milestone with our team and supporters,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. “Our Nasdaq listing is an important step in our evolution as a company, and it strengthens our platform for scaling Omni One across consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. We remain focused on accelerating our growth, driving unit economics, and building on the momentum we have generated.”





The closing bell ceremony came one day before the Company’s Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025, financial results and conference call on March 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET. The presentation utilized during the call is available on the Company’s investor relations website here, and a replay of the webcast can be viewed here.

Select Financial and Operational Highlights

Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 increased 41% year-over-year to $3.0 million.

Gross margin for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 increased to 29% from (17%) in the prior year period.

Total operating expenses decreased 45% to $6.3 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2025.

New orders for Omni One and Omni One Core systems increased 60% in December 2025 compared to December 2024, reflecting a strong holiday season.

Virtuix joined the “Made for Meta” partnership program to enable Omni One treadmill compatibility with Meta Quest headsets and games, expanding Omni One’s addressable market within the Quest ecosystem.

Virtuix expanded Omni One Core sales across major European markets through dedicated EU and UK storefronts, with initial shipments scheduled to begin in April 2026.

Virtuix advanced its Virtual Terrain Walk (VTW) system for defense training and simulation, including the integration of AI-enabled 3D reconstruction to accelerate photorealistic terrain creation, and announced the sale of test units to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Yokota Air Force Base.

In collaboration with the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Simulation & Training, Virtuix demonstrated humanoid robot teleoperation using Omni One Enterprise, highlighting applications for real-time movement translation and embodied AI.

Virtuix has launched a dedicated Investor Relations section on its website at https://investors.virtuix.com, featuring SEC filings, governance information, investor presentations, and an IR calendar. Institutional investors and analysts can schedule a 1x1 meeting with management by emailing VTIX@mzgroup.us or calling Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

