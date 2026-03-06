Catheter Precision’s LockeT Suture Retention Device to be Featured in Live Cases at ISLAA 2026

FORT MILL, S.C., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a pioneer in medical technology for the cardiac electrophysiology market, today announced that its LockeT suture retention device will be highlighted during live procedural cases at the International Symposium of Left Atrial Appendage 2026 conference. The event, co-hosted by the Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning (ACHL) and ISLAA Foundation, will take place from March 5-6, 2026, at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

The ISLAA meeting is a multi-specialty cardiovascular educational symposium on the frontier science of left atrial appendage (LAA). Over two days, course directors and leading physicians from The Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Los Robles Medical Center, Mayo Clinic and Mt. Sinai will manage the program and content.

In addition, the ISLAA meeting provides a unique opportunity for hands-on demonstrations and product education for electrophysiology fellows. Catheter Precision will be participating in these sessions to provide fellows an opportunity to try LockeT, ask questions and learn more about the products benefits, which include cost reduction for the hospital and same day hospital discharge.

“We are proud that LockeT continues to gain traction at the industry's most prestigious gatherings,” said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. “Our recent feature at the Structural Heart Intervention and Imaging: A Practical Approach 2026 conference underscores the importance of live clinical cases. They offer an unmatched opportunity for physicians to validate the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of our suture retention solutions in a real-world setting.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

